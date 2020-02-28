The Volunteer of the Year Award is bestowed upon someone who has selflessly volunteered their time and talents to a business, a non-profit organization or the community throughout the year.
The Chamber presented Sister Loretta Jasper of Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award.
Sister Loretta is an individual who has worked to serve communities across the U.S. her entire life. She had a vision five years ago to start a house in Abilene, open daily, to provide a safe environment of support and encouragement for all women and families.
She also helps women and families to find resources and services to meet their needs. This is done daily with no salary.
