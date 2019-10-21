The Abilene Public Schools Board of Education likely will receive a recommendation in November regarding plans to remodel the Abilene High School Vocational-Agriculture building.
The board heard a presentation from Superintendent Greg Brown Monday night explaining the findings of a facilities task force, comprised of Brown and board members Kyle Becker, Jeff Bathurst and Chris West.
In September, the task force announced that remodeling the vo-ag building would be the district’s first priority when it comes to finishing work on three projects that were not addressed during the 2014 school improvement project.
The other two projects to be finished are upgrading Cowboy Stadium and the bus barn.
Brown said the vo-ag building takes priority since it affects the most students on a daily basis. The stadium came in second and the bus barn is “far enough down the totem pole that it’s not worth visiting at this point,” he said.
“Perhaps in three years or so, after we figure out what we’re going to do with the stadium,” he added.
Vo-Ag building
The task force met with teachers who work in the vo-ag building about what was needed and informally approached some Abilene manufacturing firms to gather input.
“Is what we’re doing in the classroom in these shops connecting well with what their need is for employees?” Brown questioned. “These kinds of discussions are taking place as we look at our building.”
Abilene Vo-Ag teachers plan to visit at least two other school districts — possibly Newton and Buhler— to see how their shops are structured and discuss what classes are offered.
The current layout consists of a lot of “nooks and crannies” which include several classrooms, a welding area, wood shop, automotive shop that is no longer used, a long hallway and restrooms.
Plans involve gutting the inside of the existing building and starting over. Since none of the inside walls are load bearing, they can be removed.
Preliminary drawings show a definite separation between the welding and building trades spaces, classrooms running down the middle of the building, a display lobby and restrooms.
“There’re a couple of glass walls so teachers can see out toward the restroom for supervision purposes from both shops and eliminate that long hallway as far as an entrance into the building,” Brown said.
A greenhouse is planned on the south side of the building that could support a hydroponic growing system.
“Zach Cooper (AHS ag education teacher) believes we can do some really cool things — practical things — and use some hydroponics,” Brown said. “He believes we can provide quite a bit of lettuce through the greenhouse that would contribute produce to our food service program.”
The initial architect’s estimate was in the $800,000 to $1 million range; however, Brown said the task force felt that number was high.
“But it’s our intention that we run this thing somewhere between the $1 million mark to $1.2 million,” Brown said.
The district already has the money to do the project in its capital outlay fund.
“The board has done a nice job of saving and being frugal with capital outlay,” Brown said.
Stadium
After the vo-ag building is completed, Cowboy Stadium is second on the priority list.
Most anyone who has been there knows the facility needs work. Brown said he understands people have talked about the need for at least 20 years.
“The locker rooms for visiting teams and officials are substandard, restrooms for the public are nothing to brag about by any stretch, and stadium seating is kind of disorganized. It’s functional, but we’d like to address some of the organization, as well,” Brown explained.
Electrical supply, WiFi and sound system upgrades need to be included. The track needs resurfacing about every 10 years and that time is drawing near.
"We feel our next season will be the last season on its current surface," Brown said.

Board President Kyle Becker said the task force, AHS Athletic Director Will Burton and AMS Athletic Director Derek Burns visited with a representative from Hellas, a sports construction company, that could "do the project start to finish with lights, grandstands, concession stands, locker rooms."
“They have a lot of neat ideas, very practical ideas that we never even thought about,” Becker said. “I’m looking forward to kind of working our way through that process.”
