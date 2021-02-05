More vitamins to reduce the impact of COVID-19 exposure are now available to the public.
Operation IKE will distribute the approximately 500 bags from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kansas Best Real Estate office, 327 N. Broadway, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to Gina Dalton, the project leader, any individual wishing to receive free vitamins and supplements should be there at those times to receive supplies of vitamins C, D3, and a multivitamin containing zinc, can get them.
“All of which have shown promise in reducing the impacts of COVID-19 once exposed, if not showing some promise in reducing the likelihood of developing symptoms,” according to a press release.
“To date, two thousand vitamin bags have been filled with many already distributed to individuals in the following organizations across Dickinson County: all school staff members in Abilene, Herington, Chapman, Solomon and Hope; grocery store employees in Abilene, Solomon and Chapmaan; fire department personnel in Abilene, Chapman, Solomon and Enterprise; Herington Family Resource Center; county businesses including Lumber House, M&R Grill, AutoZone, O’Reilly’s, Abilene Child Care Learning Center, Casey’s, West Stop West, UMB, Frontier Estates, Pioneer Farm and Ranch, Merry Maids and a limited number of individuals.”
The release said Operation IKE continues to solicit donations from individuals and businesses in the county in hopes of further funding vitamins for distribution to more county residents. One hundred percent of contributions are used to fund purchases of vitamins with special thanks to John Kolhoff for providing supplies at cost along with Last Chance Graphics (bags), Kansas Best Real Estate (copying services) and all the volunteers who have helped fill and distribute bags.
Funding to date in the amount of $17,000 in grants and donations has been provided by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, the Dickinson County Commission, “ksbeatsthevirus” and the Kansas Leadership Center, Leadership Dickinson County, and individual donors.
The 24-7 Travel Store on North Buckeye Avenue continues to accept donations and will be matching those contributions when the amount collected reaches $2,000. To date, over $900 has been collected.
