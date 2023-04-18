Not all children with a visual impairment are helped by simply getting a new pair of glasses or sitting closer to the front of the room.
Several eye disorders are not diagnosed by reading letters on a chart but can lead to perceived learning disability.
Brandi McGivney, registered nurse and director of health services for USD 435, learned about vision therapy after watching her children struggle academically. Four of her six children have gone through the therapy, improving their ability to see and comprehend the written word.
“People that have vision related learning disorders are commonly misdiagnosed,” McGivney said. “People will often think that they have dyslexia, potentially, when it may not truly be dyslexia.”
Convergence insufficiency, which can mimic dyslexia, affects how the eyes work together when looking at nearby objects. When looking at a worksheet or a book, the letters or numbers can switch places.
McGivney used math for an example.
“You'll have two plus two and four plus four, but kids will see four plus two,” she said. “My daughter did this. I didn't know at the time what was wrong. I would be so frustrated as her mom. She was struggling. She was behind in her reading drastically.”
If asked the question, “What is two plus two?” her daughter had no problem answering the question but when writing the answer on paper, she consistently got it wrong. She was writing the right answer based on what she was seeing, but she was seeing it incorrectly.
In some cases, letters and numbers will appear out of order but for some people they are completely missing. The sentence, “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog,” will look more like, “ he q ic b ow ox j ps o er he l zy og.”
Problems with vision also plays out beyond the classroom. Both of McGivney’s boys played baseball when they were young. One summer both of them were on the same team and her younger boy followed his big brother in the batting order.
“He would strike out every time,” she said. “After doing vision therapy for six weeks he started hitting the ball because everything was tracking.”
How vision therapy works
Vision therapy is a form of exercise for the eye muscles, which may not be fully developed or was injured.
McGivney said when the muscles are not functioning properly, they don’t “talk to the brain.” There’s a connection being missed.
The first step in vision therapy is a functional eye exam. A person whose muscles are not performing right can usually pass a normal vision screening because they are not being asked to read, rather just identify a few letters.
“When you and I go to the optometrist to have our eyes checked to get our glasses, it's checking your acuity,” she said. “There are other tests that can be done to go further in-depth to see how those eye muscles function.”
If it is determined therapy is needed, a personalized program is developed — there is no one-size-fit-all solution.
Techniques to strengthen eye muscles can include activities such as throwing a ball while wearing prism lenses, doing word searches or other worksheets that require focusing on individual letters.
How Abilene schools are helping
When McGivney learned about vision-related learning disorders, her children were in the first and second grades. They were two of the first in the Abilene area to go for the therapy, but the experience opened her eyes to the fact that other children could be suffering through the same problems.
Now, in addition to vision screening, she and the staff know other signs to look for and have been doing so for about 15 years. In that time, about 200 students from Abilene schools have gone through vision therapy.
“We are so incredibly fortunate to have financial support from Mr. Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Foundation for our students who are going through vision therapy,” McGivney said. “Mr. Royer has set up a grant that is available to USD #435 students that assists with a portion of the costs associated with vision therapy. This has enabled children to be able to have vision therapy services without so much financial burden on their families. I cannot express how much this has helped so many families.”
Signs of a visual processing problem include:
– Reversal of letters, numbers and words
– Sloppy handwriting, poor spacing, can’t stay on line
– Difficulty copying from board
– Poorly organized
– Better auditory learner
– Loses place on page
– Overwhelmed with crowded pages or worksheets
– Does better verbally, especially with spelling
– Poor fine or gross motor skills
– Poor retention of visual material (sight words). Word is “new” every time it is seen on the page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.