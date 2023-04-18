Mathematical equations to convergence insufficiency children

The two mathematical equations at the top of the page are what a child is given. The bottom line show what a convergence insufficiency sees.

 Courtesy Photo

Not all children with a visual impairment are helped by simply getting a new pair of glasses or sitting closer to the front of the room. 

Several eye disorders are not diagnosed by reading letters on a chart but can lead to perceived learning disability.

 

