The Peterson brothers of Assaria, Kan., posted a parody music video on YouTube called “I’m Farming and I Grow It” on June 25, 2012 about their life on the farm. By June 28, the video had become such an internet sensation that Fox News flew the brothers to New York City to appear on the network’s morning show.
Since that time, the brothers — Greg, Nathan and Kendal — have made a name for themselves using their entertaining parody videos to advocate for farming and agriculture.
Known now as the Peterson Farm Brothers, the men presented their message about agriculture while speaking and entertaining at the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association annual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Sterl Hall.
Also in attendance was their sister Laura, an honorary “bro” since she has been involved in some of the videos, parents David and Marla and the brothers’ wives, BrookeAnna, Riley and Caelan.
An ag message
Oldest brother Greg said he got the idea to create a video in 2012 while attending college at Kansas State University in Manhattan, majoring in agricultural communications with a minor in music performance.
“I think I was the only one at K-State with that combination,” Greg said.
“One of his friends would ask if he was going to go home and sing to his cows,” quipped a brother. “I really guess they weren’t that wrong.”
Greg said he felt it was important to communicate, no matter what job he was doing, but he was also passionate about telling people about farming and how agriculture works.
“I was sitting in class when I had the idea to do a music video about farming,” Greg recalled.
The brothers said they had a lot of friends who did not know what farming was like or the technology behind it and they were always trying to convince their friends that “farming was cool.”
When he was home for the summer, Greg pitched the video idea to his brothers who were in high school at the time, but they were skeptical. Fearful of being made fun of and laughed at, they decided to do a fun video that people would enjoy. So they created a parody video “I’m Farming and I Grow It,” changing the words to the song “I’m Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO.
“We take popular songs you hear on the radio and we change the lyrics to be about farming,” Greg explained. “We never planned to make 18 music videos, but after the first one was so successful, we just kept going.”
Going viral
Before posting “I’m Farming and I Grow It” on YouTube, the brothers wondered how many views they would get, estimating they could possibly get 50,000 over a several year period.
But once it was posted, their friends shared it, friends’ friends shared it and it reached more than 50,000 views in the first couple of days.
“Then the news showed up. We had every single state TV news network with their news van in the yard,” Greg said. “Later on that week the big phone call came from New York City from Fox News. They wanted us to be on their morning show and we found ourselves in Times Square.
“We realized that was a great place to take the message of that video, connecting people to what it takes to grow the food that ends up on their plate,” he explained. “It was a good experience and really helped propel that video so by the end of that first week we had over 5 million views.”
Showing the crowd at Sterl Hall the video, the brothers performed along with it. Afterwards they asked people who were seeing it for the first time to raise their hands. There were only a few.
“We must be close to home,” one brother commented as the audience laughed. Assaria is about 35 miles from Abilene.
In that week during the summer of 2012, the Peterson brothers of Assaria, population 300 became the Peterson Farm Brothers from YouTube where they were seen by millions of people.
The video received a positive reaction, ranging from people who were thinking about agriculture for maybe the first time to long-time producers being reminded why they were involved in ag in the first place.
That response propelled them to make another video, “Farmer Style,” a parody of “Gangnam Style” by PSY. That video became their most popular one and today has about 18 million views on YouTube.
The brothers knew they were reaching more than just farmers because of the “interesting comments” they received, including one that asked why they were working so hard to raise their own food when they could just go to the grocery store and buy it.
“We didn’t know how serious to take some of those comments, but we were hoping people were getting a glimpse of agriculture — maybe for the first time,” one brother explained. “That’s why we decided to keep making videos and start other social media sites so people could follow what’s going on in agriculture.”
Today, the Peterson Farm Brothers can be found on all social media, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat. Their website petersonfarmbrothers.com has videos, blogs, a store for merchandise and other information.
Tractor Stuck
In 2018-19, the brothers made “Tractor Struck,” a parody of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and included photos people sent them showing their own tractors stuck in the mud.
Interestingly enough, when the brothers decided to create the video in early 2018 Kansas was in a drought so they used the mud at the bottom of their big farm pond to film some video of their tractor stuck in the mud.
“Since that video, all it’s done is rain,” one brother quipped.
But the video has a moral: Sometimes your tractor gets stuck; you’re going through a tough time and you need some help.
“The moral of the story is that life is kind of cyclical. There’s good times, there’s bad times. During the bad times you can rally together as a community,” Greg said. “Agriculture has always been about finding solutions for problems to get better.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
