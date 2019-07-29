The Abilene Iron Cutters face the Wichita Bull Stockings of the Cowtown Vintage Base Ball Club at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eisenhower Presidential Library campus.
Crowd participation in deciding calls and period dress is encouraged. Popcorn, peanuts and drinks will be available to purchase. Bring your own seating and sunscreen.
The players wear uniforms and use equipment similar to the 1860s era.
The game is played using Victorian era rules, which are quite different from today. For example, no gloves are used, outfielders can catch the ball on one bounce for an out and base stealing and sliding are prohibited. Crowd participation is greatly encouraged and often influences the rulings on the field. And, yes, “base ball” was two words back then, too.
