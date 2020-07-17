Village Manor passed an inspection by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disabilities Services Wednesday.
Village Manor is required to have a state survey, required by Federal and state government. Checked are its infection control process, policies, supplies, supply lines. Staff members are interviewed about their knowledge of processes and other things especially related to the infection prevention of CVOD-19.
The survey started at 8:30 a.m. and ended at noon.
“We did not receive any deficiencies from this inspection. I am proud of our staff for doing an excellent job,” said Andrew Sutter, director of Village Manor. “We unfortunately still do not have any date in the works for reopening to visitors. With the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases rising in Kansas, and Dickinson County, I am not sure of when that may occur.
“I would encourage all to help by doing the social distancing when out and about, and wear a mask to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. That will be the quickest way to slow the spread, and allow for our facility to be opened to visitors,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.