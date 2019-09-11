Devin Gray, post commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, presents a citation to Kathy Hageman for the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle’s promotion of the VFW. Gray said the newspaper’s support has helped the post grow. It was an All-American Post last year. The citation reads, “In recognition of and sincere appreciation for the consistent wholehearted efforts through which this newspaper has promoted the Citizenship Education of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.” Pictured are, from left, Tom White, Gray, Frank Hottman with the Auxiliary,Hageman and Scott Hays.
