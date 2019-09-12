Honoring the 2,977 heroes and victims of the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, the Veterans of Foreign Wars held a wreath laying Wednesday.
It’s been 18 years since the United States was deliberately attacked at the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
“A sad day for which most of us remember where we were, what we were doing and in the end, praying for the victims and their families,” said VFW Commander Devin Gray. “When we woke up that morning, those souls said goodbye to their families, their loved ones or their friends and went to work. They probably didn’t have a care in the world outside of their normal routine of life.”
That all changed when the first hijacked airliner hit the north tower. First responders began a race to the scene.
“On the ground and on our televisions, we watched in horror as the second aircraft struck the South Tower,” Gray said. “For most of us, this second crash ended any thoughts that it was an accident.”
The next news report was that the Pentagon was struck by an airliner. Another hijacked airline was still in the air.
“Our heroes were climbing stairs, digging through rubble, fighting fires, treating the injured and attempting to retake a hijacked aircraft,” Gray said. “One must asked themselves, did they really know that rescuing those in the very top could not be achieved or could stop the next attack? Yet, they still climbed and rescued those they could.”
A fourth airliner, flight 93, was initially flown toward Washington, D.C. but crashed into a field after passengers thwarted the hijackers.
“With sadness, their heroic efforts saved many more from a tragic fate,” Gray said.
“There were many heroes that day,” he added. “They rushed in to save those in need. Tragically, many lost their lives.”
During the rescue of the World Trade Center, both towers collapsed.
“Today let us remember those who lost their lives on this tragic day,” Gray said. “We pray for their families. You shall never be forgotten.”
