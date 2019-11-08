The Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower VFW Post 3279 & Auxiliary will stop to honor America’s Veterans in Abilene and Solomon area Monday.
The schedule of events are:
• 9:30 a.m. - Village Manor Retirement Home
• 10:15 a.m. - Brown’s Park
• 11 a.m. - Abilene Place Retirement Home
• 11:50 a.m. - Solomon War Memorial (outdoor ceremony).
Veterans Day is a special day to recognize and thank our veterans for their service.
In observance of Veterans Day, the post Monday Night Open House is cancelled so our veterans and their families can enjoy the day.
