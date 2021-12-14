Vendors selling everything from homemade products to items from direct marketing companies converged on the Abilene Senior Center for December Delights over the weekend.
These vendor fairs are a monthly event which usually happens at the Cowboy Weigh in the Solomon area but which has moved to Abilene for the colder months.
Jennifer Jones, who started holding monthly vendor fairs earlier this year Ashley Kliest, had a Scentsy booth at the event in Abilene Saturday.
Jones said COVID-19 had made it difficult for her and others with home businesses to make sales.
“It’s kind of hard to do home parties right now,” she said.
The vendor fair helped people such as herself “get their names out there” and possibly draw in future customers, Jones said.
“Even if we don’t sell anything, people come see us,” she said. “They come smell things, they come look at the cookies, they come look at the jewelry.”
Some of these people leave with business cards in their pockets and that can lead to future sales.
Jones said she hoped to see a lot of foot traffic through the senior center Saturday.
“Hopefully we get a lot of shoppers that are either trying to start or finish or just continue their holiday shopping — maybe find something for themselves while they’re doing this,” she said.
There were a wide variety of potential items for shoppers to choose from — from home baked pies to handmade bath products to jars of local honey and more.
Sandy Miller of Sandy Bee’s Honey which is based in Carlton had a booth selling Dickinson County-raised honey products. Miller and her husband started raising their own bees after a beekeeper she’d been purchasing from suggested it.
“I just want to share my honey with everyone in town,” she said. “It makes a great gift and it’s just good for you.”
Miller was unsure what kind of turnout to expect Saturday.
“I never know going into it,” she said. “I do farmer’s market (too) and it’s hit or miss.”
Miller described the vendors she was selling with as “a great group of people.”
It was vendor Lacey Clinkenbeard’s first time selling with the group.
Clinkenbeard, who is based in Salina, started her businesses — which she uses to sell her own handmade bath and beauty products — back in August.
She said she hoped to make a few sales, meet new people and also promote relaxation self-care — a concept she came to embrace after reading a book about mental health.
“This business started with one relaxing bath and grew to all this,” she said.
Clinkenbeard is a single mother who found herself stressed and harried caring for her young child.
“After having a kid and not really having time to relax and take care of myself, I started to earlier this year,” she said, adding that she hopes she can use her business to promote self-care.
