A Colorado man died late Thursday night after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate 70 east of Solomon, according to a media release from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department.
Timothy S. Dalton, 34, of Peyton, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 11:49 p.m. Thursday, July 8, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person in the roadway on I-70.
Just prior to the arrival of deputies, the man was struck by two vehicles that were traveling east near mile marker 267 just east of Solomon. Although life saving measures were attempted, Dalton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Dalton’s vehicle was located at the scene, parked off of the roadway.
During the investigation, the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed and traffic was diverted.
Occupants of the first vehicle that struck Dalton were not injured. However the occupants of the second vehicle, Melissa A. Wilson, 32, of Lenexa, and Amanda R. Coots, 34, of St. Joseph, Mo., were transported to Abilene Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
This incident remains under investigation.
