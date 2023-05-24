As summer approaches, so does the number of people outside at night, said Jason Wilkins, Abilene assistant police chief. More people outside equals more individuals with intent on burglarizing vehicles. 

“Being fortunate to live in Abilene, we think that car burglaries don’t happen or home invasions don’t happen, so we don’t make it a habit to lock our (car) doors or lock our houses,” Wilkins said. “Unfortunately that is not always the case. While Abilene doesn’t have a problem with vehicle burglaries, we certainly aren’t immune from it.” 

 

