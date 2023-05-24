As summer approaches, so does the number of people outside at night, said Jason Wilkins, Abilene assistant police chief. More people outside equals more individuals with intent on burglarizing vehicles.
“Being fortunate to live in Abilene, we think that car burglaries don’t happen or home invasions don’t happen, so we don’t make it a habit to lock our (car) doors or lock our houses,” Wilkins said. “Unfortunately that is not always the case. While Abilene doesn’t have a problem with vehicle burglaries, we certainly aren’t immune from it.”
To decrease the likelihood of a car being broken into:
– Always lock car doors. Individuals will check to see if a car is unlocked if they are looking for an opportunity to burglarize.
– Windows are completely rolled up.
– Stow valuables out of view from anyone who can look through a car’s windows. Something valuable in sight will increase the odds of a burglary
– Park, when possible, in well-lit or high traffic areas.
If someone believes they have become a victim of a burglary, they should report it to the Abilene Police Department.
“Even if nothing has been taken out of the car, that doesn’t mean that three or four other cars weren’t broken into and stuff was taken out,” Wilkins said. “So the more information we can have, the more it helps us identify a suspect.”
Typically, when one individual is successful in a burglary, they will continue to commit burglaries, Wilkins said. Their behavior will likely continue until they are caught. For example, the string of burglaries that happened in the first week of March was committed by one person despite burglaries occurring on the opposite side of town, Wilkens said. All of the cars broken into were left unlocked before the burglar entered them.
Abilene Police Officer Kris Kobiskie is certified in crime prevention through environmental design. Residents can call the department and request Kobiskie give an evaluation and ideas to help deter burglars at their residence. The service is free, Wilkins said.
The Abilene Police Department is on the second floor in City Hall at 419 N Broadway St. and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number for the office is 785-263-1213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.