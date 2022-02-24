While Feb. 14 comes and goes, most businesses in Abilene still have Valentine’s Day products after the holiday is over. From placing items on sale to donating them, businesses have a few ways to handle leftover products.
Since the leftover Valentine’s Day products at Cypress Bridge Candle Company are all non-perishable, the business can be flexible with how they deal with their products, said co-owner Angie Adams. The majority of products Cypress Bridge orders and prepares for the day are products that can be sold throughout the year.
“The table that was set up for Valentine’s Day, we pull over (products) that can be used for Valentine’s Day like red tulips and that kind of thing,” Adams said. “Then they go back into the regular merchandise afterward.”
About 20 percent of Cypress Bridge’s Valentine’s Day products are specifically labeled for Valentine’s Day. The rest are generally colored or worded products that can be returned to the shelf. Anything specifically labeled for Valentine’s Day is placed on sale.
“When I do order things, I try to stay away from things that specifically say the holiday that could then get generally mixed into the store afterward,” Adams said.
This year, the business created their own Valentine’s labels for some of the generic products, such as the candles Cypress Bridge creates themselves, Adams said. They then replace the labels with normal ones after Feb. 14.
Eventually, they sell all their products through various sales and never throw any of it away, Adams said.
The Flower Box usually sells the majority of their Valentine’s Day products each year due to their ordering to ensure they do, said Calista Wilson, owner of Flower Box. This year, the business sold out of flowers by 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
“We usually don’t order too many things that are Valentine’s Day specific. For example, mylar balloons, we start with 120, and 60 percent of them will say something about Valentine’s Day,” Wilson said. “The others will just say ‘love you’ or (something like that) so we can sell it throughout the year.”
The leftover products the business now has are all currently in a tote, stored until next year. For perishable items, Wilson said the store donates those to senior living centers.
West Plaza’s Country Mart typically sells flowers, candy, chocolate-dipped strawberries and sometimes stuffed animals for Valentine’s Day, said Manager Chris West. After Feb. 14, the store places all those items on sale, marking them lower and lower over time until they are all gone. They always sell the chocolate-dipped strawberries “as fast as we make them,” West said.
West said Country Mart purchases a small number of products that explicitly say Valentine’s Day. Typically, the store throws out approximately $1,000 worth of Valentine’s Day perishable products, West said. The store only saves the stuffed animals for next year, if they were selling them that year.
At Zey’s Market, Vickie Zey, co-owner of the market, said the market’s supply of Valentine’s Day products are completely sold out. They sell only candy, excluding chocolate, and cards.
