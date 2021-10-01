Flu shots are available in Abilene.
Pharmacist Cameron Mooney of Paterson Pharmacy said his pharmacy received its supply of flu vaccines last week and has been distributing them to customers since then.
Though it has been recommended that people have their flu shots earlier this year, Mooney said he believed it was not necessary for most people to receive a flu vaccine any earlier than usual.
He said mid-to-late-October is an ideal time to have a flu vaccine because flu vaccines can wan in effectiveness over time.
“The flu doesn’t typically come around until January, February,” he said. “So I give the flu shot about — I’d say — six months of life. So if you get it in October, it should last until March. So that’s what I typically recommend. But there’s nothing wrong with getting it at the end of September.”
There are regular dosage and high dosage shots available, according to Mooney. The high dosage shots can be harder to come by and last longer, he said. They also run out fast, according to Mooney.
So younger people may want to wait for their vaccines, but older people should consider being vaccinated earlier, according to Mooney.
“I do recommend 65 and older to get the high dose (and) to get it earlier rather than wait until the end of October,” he said.
Mooney said interest in the flu shots was about the same as previous years.
“Honestly I thought there might have been a bit of a decline with COVID around, but it’s not turned out to be that way,” he said. “We’ve probably already had 40 people come get a shot.”
Mooney suspects this year’s flu season will be similar to last year because some people are still taking precautions to protect their health and because COVID-19 has taken away the focus from flu.
“There probably won’t be much flu,” he said. “Some people are still wearing masks and washing (their) hands better, so no — I don’t think we’ll see much flu, honestly.”
Mooney said he believes some flu cases may have gone under the radar last year because of the focus on COVID-19.
“Last year I think they probably missed some flu cases,” he said. “But I saw one flu case all last year. I didn’t see any — it was kind of strange.”
Mooney said he believes “the shot will be as effective as it has in the past” against flu.
He said people can receive their flu vaccines alongside other vaccinations.
Flu shots can be given in tandem with other shots, including COVID-19 vaccinations, pneumonia vaccinations, and shingles vaccinations, Mooney said.
“You can get them all on the same day,’ he said.
Patterson Pharmacy does not have Pfizer shots available and likely won’t for at least another month or two according to Mooney, though the Dickinson County Health Department does.
The health department can be reached at (785) 263-4179 for more information about both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
