The Abilene distribution for the next USDA Commodity Food will be from 9:00 a.m. until noon Friday January 21, 2022 at the Abilene Food Pantry, located at 409 N.W. 3rd in Abilene. The income guidelines are $1396.00 for a one person household per month with additional $492.00 for each additional family member. Food is distributed on a first come basis.
The following food items will be available:
Green beans, green peas, grape juice, pistachios, dried egg mix, peanut butter, ground beef, tortilla shells, dried cranberries, peanut butter cups.
Those picking up commodities for other people must have a proxy form signed by the one they are picking food up for.
