During Tuesday Oct. 5 at 7 p.m, Chapman School Board went into executive session to discuss administrative matters about a non-elected official. The board stayed in executive session for about an hour and a half, but when members exited the session, they took action.
Board members voted unanimously to accept ex-superintendent Jerry Hodson’s letter of resignation that he submitted on Oct. 2.
In September, Hodson was placed on administrative leave and Principal of Chapman High School Kevin Suther was named interim superintendent.
