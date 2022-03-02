What do you do when you can’t fit a library in a school?
…. You get a bus, fill it with books and create a library on wheels of the sort Unified School District 473 has had for almost 30 years.
Started in August of 1993, USD 473 brainstormed about different ways to create a library experience for the students at Enterprise Elementary School, Rural Center Elementary School and Blue Ridge Elementary School.
“The schools did not have libraries in the buildings and students needed access to library books and this was the solution and it has worked for years,” District Bookmobile Librarian Rachel Brown said. “The bus will be 30 years old next year.”
Brown, who grew up in Abilene, spent her time working with local kids and driving them around as a bus driver for USD 435. In August of 2020, Brown accepted the position to drive books to students and wouldn’t swap it for a traditional library any day.
“This is my first job as a librarian, but I enjoy being able to provide books for each and every student at my three schools,” Brown said.
Inside her custom built bus, Brown can fit almost 6,000 books at time with her storage of holiday books staying at Chapman Elementary for when she needs to swap them out.
“The bus holds a ton of books with a narrow walkway, making it harder for more than two to three students to be on the bus at the time,” Brown said.
Even with the limited space, she tries to keep updating and diversifying the reading levels for each student’s needs.
“The biggest misconception is people don’t think the bus has as many books as it does,” Brown said. “In reality, I have almost as many books on here as the library in Chapman Elementary. I have close to 6,000 books at all times. My books range in reading levels from beginner to sixth grade. If I have students at a higher level, I can go to Chapman middle school and get them books as needed.”
In her time behind the wheel, Brown found the biggest challenge came with the pandemic requiring people to social distance and remain six feet apart.
“COVID affected the book mobile a lot because kids were not allowed on the bus at all last year,” Brown said. “I was using a cart with baskets, or I was picking books out specifically for each student’s interests and levels, and delivering them to the room for pre-k-second grade. The third to fifth graders were taught how to get on our library program online, and request books to be brought into them. Unfortunately, the program had flaws and wasn’t always dependable. The kids did have, and still do have, access to ebooks at all times, so that is very helpful. This year, thankfully, we are allowed to have two students on the bus at a time checking out books. We do our class time outside, weather permitting, and the students get to read in the fresh air while awaiting their turn to check out new books.”
The challenge of finding books specific for the younger students’ interests brought out her favorite part of the mobile librarian.
“I love that I get to see so many different students,” Brown said. “Getting to know each of them, to a degree, is important for me to assist them in choosing books that they will enjoy reading. I’m able to help them pick books out that they want to learn more about a specific subject, a certain interest, help them find books appropriate for their reading levels, or help younger kids with feelings and social stories that are happening in their lives/school.
Even with the difficulties, Brown says seeing the kids read and smile every time they get on the bus makes it worth all the driving.
“The kids love coming on the bus,” Brown said. “No matter their age, when I walk in the room they are ready to gather their books and get new ones. Obviously kindergarteners are in awe during the first few weeks of school.”
