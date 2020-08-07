CHAPMAN – The Board of Education of USD 473 met late last week to approve the 2020-2021 school reopening plan for Chapman schools beginning Aug. 26.
School district Superintendent Jerry Hodson and his administrative team proposed a plan for students to attend on-campus learning to begin the school term.
During enrollment, parents of Chapman students were given the option of enrolling for on-campus learning or for semester long remote learning.
During the on-campus learning plan, all school campuses will be open and bus transportation will be available. Students and staff will be required to wear face masks and there will be social distancing measurers implemented. There also will be many additional cleaning procedures taking place throughout the day in each building.
This phase could lead to a hybrid learning situation if necessitated by restrictions put on buildings due to COVID-19 by local, county and state health administrators. During hybrid learning, students may be placed in groups that would alternate from face-to-face classroom learning and virtual learning by USD 473 staff.
If the district has to go to virtual learning because of buildings being closed by health officials, then they will learn full time virtually, taught by the USD 473 staff. Logs will be kept of work time and assignments and each person should have 360 minutes per day of virtual instruction.
The second choice at enrollment time called for remote learning. If this is the direction chosen for the student, the student will use the appropriate platform provided by the school and will study and work fulltime from home. Daily monitoring by staff will occur but the student will not have the option of participating in extracurricular activities.
General guidelines
Students and teachers will be trained in safety procedures necessary during the school year. Face coverings will be required in all classes where social distancing guidelines cannot be met. Each person entering a specified entrance location at each school building will be screened and have a temperature check before entering. School buildings will open to students at varying times throughout the district but the high school and middle school will not open until 7:45 a.m.
The daily schedule within the buildings may be increased by an additional 20 minutes to meet the state mandated 1,116 hours for the school year. New block scheduling may be implemented at the middle school and high school for the year.
Facilities
“We will adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines,” Hodson said. “All protocol is subject to change.”
Visitors and parents should make appointments before entering the buildings. They will be required to wear masks as well. The plan calls for all buildings to be cleaned nightly and no entry will be permitted after 6 p.m.
During the day, all chairs and desks will be cleaned between each use and restrooms will be cleaned every two hours. The locker rooms will be cleaned after each class period.
Classes such as PE, band and music may meet outside as much as possible in order for social distancing. All students will be required to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer at minimum once per hour and/or after transition times between classes.
Health
assessments
Daily temperature checks and health screenings will take place at each building entrance time and during the day. If a student falls ill with a temperature of 100.4, he or she will be isolated and will need to be 72 hours symptom-free before returning to class.
If a positive COVID case is detected, the student will be isolated and the school nurse and district employees will contact students and staff who have been in close proximity to the student.
Elementary cohorts
Elementary classrooms will stay together during the day and will be considered a ‘cohort’ group. Each group will participate together in recess, physical education and music classes. Cohort groups will remain together during lunch.
Activities/athletics
The district will follow the guidelines from the Kansas State High School Activities Association in both the recommendations for return to activity and each activity-specific consideration memo.
Approved athletic practices may begin Monday, Aug. 17.
