In USD 473’s monthly school board meeting, the board members unanimously voted to adopt the Open Court curriculum by the publisher McGraw Hill for all kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms. The decision came after USD 473 MTSS and Title Coordinator Stacy Smiley informed guests and board members about the research performed by the district leadership team, the adoption team and the Kansas Technical Assistance System Network.
In the fall of 2020, the district leadership team began their work by observing district-level systems and structures.
“Though we found ourselves in the middle of a pandemic, this team was dedicated to making forward progress,” Smiley said. “By the spring of 2021, (schools) were ready to begin working on the implementation of new structures that would help to improve literacy for all students. The first area of focus was improving core reading instruction for all students. Core instruction should meet the needs of 80% of students. Teachers in this district went to work on a focused goal to align reading instruction across grade levels and our district and to use data to guide instructional decisions.”
By the fall of 2021, students from kindergarten through fifth grade had 90 minutes of uninterrupted reading instruction and teachers had weekly Professional Learning Communities. The communities helped the teachers collaborate on instructional strategies, student progress and research-based interventions.
“While these new structures and processes were being implemented, a very dedicated adoption team of K-5 teachers, Title, SPED and administrators began the important task of updating our current core reading program, Reading Street,” Smiley said.
The curriculum adoption team included Conni Suther, Amy Jones, Laurie Paige, Vicki Lexow, Christina Stroud, Jennifer Thurlow, Valerie Rock, Jacquelyn Dautel, Amy Briggs, Stacy Smiley, Afton Diehl, Rita Hinck and Cheri Simpson.
The team would meet once a month to deep dive into the district’s needs and reading data.
“One area that we knew we needed to address was foundational skills, specifically phonics instruction in grades K-2,” Smiley said. “Reading Street is a balanced literacy curriculum and isn’t currently meeting all needs in the area of phonics.”
K-5 classrooms will transition to Open Court, which Smiley defines as a structured literacy approach.
“This team worked extremely hard to understand our district’s data and evaluate what we truly needed to best support our students in Chapman,” Smiley said. “In past adoptions and also probably typical in this process, primary grade teachers may feel differently than upper-grade levels on what program might be best to fit their student’s needs, but to have a consensus, 9-0 vote, was really neat. Consensus shows the commitment to our district vision: we do what’s best for all kids.”
Moving forward, Smiley states the district’s 2024-25 literacy goals is 80% of all USD 473 students will be reading at or above grade level.
