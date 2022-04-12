Unified School District 435 will use $200,000 in funds from the Dickinson County Community Foundation to help fund work on Cowboy Stadium.
The money will pay to finish phase three of the renovations to the stadium.
The construction will include a storage facility for track equipment/ticket booth and all-weather javelin runways.
At this time, the district is paying a monthly fee for storage containers to hold the track equipment that will be stored in the new facilities when they are finished being constructed.
According to Superintendent Greg Brown, the storage containers cost the district about $450 per month to rent.
The district opened bids for the construction at its Monday meeting.
The USD 435 Board of Education voted in favor of allowing $48,000 give or take about 10 percent and $110,000 give or take 10 percent for both projects due to instability in prices for construction supplies at this time.
The district accepted several community donations, including the funds from the community foundation, Monday evening.
“We have so many great people in this community,” Brown said. “It’s just amazing some of the things that I have seen gifted to kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.