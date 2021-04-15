Following lengthy discussion about the continued wearing of masks in Abilene Public Schools, members of the USD 435 Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to relax the policy for outside activities only.
“As a school system, we would be fairly committed to wearing masks in order to prevent the number of quarantine possibilities that we had during the first semester,” Superintendent Greg Brown said as he began the discussion. “We have had no coronavirus sickness by our students or staff in our schools for two weeks, so that is pretty nice.”
Wanting to keep kids in the classroom, board members discussed the possibility of the new three-foot social distancing proposal that is outlined in Senate Bill 40 of the Kansas Legislature. The bill strongly encourages wearing of masks for students who could not be six feet apart but could continually work within a distance of at least three feet.
Several members of the USD 435 administrative team present at the meeting expressed concerns about the three-feet rule inside Abilene school buildings. The elementary principals all noted that three-feet rule would not work in a majority of the lower classrooms because of space limitations.
“Senate Bill 40 shows that the masking guidelines should be a least restrictive consideration for our educating settings,” Brown said.
At the heart of the entire discussion of masking were the quarantine conditions that are still managed by the local counties and the state. Everyone was in agreement that because of the uncertainty of the possibility of returning to quarantines that the three-feet rule would not work in Abilene.
“The three foot social distancing guidelines from the CDC only works if we are masked up,” Brown said. “Young people have not been vaccinated and that has to be considered within the classroom settings.”
Board members mentioned e-mails, phone calls and text messages received from patrons as well as teachers concerning the continued use of wearing masks. The majority of the responses called for relaxing the policy on outdoor activities.
“We need to be a little bit careful instead of going full bore out of here because we think we have arrived,” Brown said. “It’s prudent to take things a little bit smaller steps especially with the fact that we are so close to the end of the school year. We have lots of big events that we want to have and especially as the kids get older, those events seem to be more of a celebration and then the athletic things and the musical programs and all of that.
“We’ve all seen it, we would hate for these plans to change because in a blink of an eye it could all be shut down. We don’t want to see that happen.”
Recess periods for elementary students, outside physical education classes and sporting events and regular classrooms taking a break outdoors were given the okay to drop the mask requirement as long as students can be social distanced while in groups.
In other COVID 19 related discussion, the board approved a resolution that named Solomon Superintendent of Schools Justin Coup and Herington Superintendant Donalyn Biehler as hearing officers for USD 435 if needed.
Senate Bill 40 allows for individuals or groups to challenge actions by local school boards on COVID policies and the superintendents of Dickinson County all thought that having someone outside the district to be named as S.B. Hearing Officers for each school would be best.
Therefore, Abilene appointed Mr. Coup and Mrs. Biehler as their hearing officers for the duration of the necessity.
