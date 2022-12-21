The State of Kansas has changed its graduation requirements and Unified School District 435 will adjust to these changes.
Changes include a slight shift to language arts requirements and STEM categories have all been grouped together, according to Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle. She said seven total units of STEM classes would be required by the state for students to graduate. Students will still need to complete three units of math and three units of science, but now they will be required to take one STEM elective course as well. The physical education requirement has also changed. The state only requires one physical education credit to graduate, half of which is covered by a PE class and half of which is covered by a health class. At this time, Abilene High School requires one and a half physical education credits to graduate.
There were no changes made to the state’s humanities and social studies requirements.
The district is still waiting on guidance from the state on the revised requirements, including changes that could allow students to use “mastery” of a subject to bypass otherwise required courses, Sprinkle said.
“There will be more guidance coming out on this,” she said. “This is not something high schools or districts have to give as an option, but it’s available as an option and a way to look at experiences beyond the classroom that may go towards credits for graduation.”
Students will also need to complete “at least two or more
post-secondary assets,” Sprinkle said.
The state has provided a list of about 40 different areas that could qualify and according to Sprinkle the list continues to expand. Clubs, athletic activities and participation in outside groups such as 4-H could count toward this, according to Sprinkle.
“There are groups of assets that are tied to work experiences or activities that they may do with credentials or academic examples,” she said.
The final change is that students are expected to complete
the FAFSA — the financial aid forms — that help students find financial aid to afford to attend college or technical schools. Families can opt out of this for their students, Sprinkle said.
These changes to graduation requirements were made after a graduation task force formed on the state level two years ago finished its research, Sprinkle said.
The state will still require 21 units of credits to graduate.
Abilene High School requires students to complete 26 and a half credits to graduate.
“There are still four units but those now have been split between three and a half units of what you would tradition ally think about as English nine, English 10, the reading and writing curriculum pieces, and adding a half credit of communications,” Sprinkle said.
She said there several courses already available at Abilene
High School that students could take to reach this requirement.
She said the new requirements will take effect with students who are currently in seventh grade.
