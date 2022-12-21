The State of Kansas has changed its graduation requirements and Unified School District 435 will adjust to these changes.

Changes include a slight shift to language arts requirements and STEM categories have all been grouped together, according to Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle. She said seven total units of STEM classes would be required by the state for students to graduate. Students will still need to complete three units of math and three units of science, but now they will be required to take one STEM elective course as well. The physical education requirement has also changed. The state only requires one physical education credit to graduate, half of which is covered by a PE class and half of which is covered by a health class. At this time, Abilene High School requires one and a half physical education credits to graduate.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.