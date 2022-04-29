The Unified School District 435 held a special meeting Thursday morning where the Board of Education spoke about openings in the district after several members of the staff resigned late in the day on Wednesday.
The district is losing teachers and recently had several teachers resign or otherwise make career changes, according to Superintendent Greg Brown.
“We have had several people make decisions with their career to either go work someplace else or change the dynamics of their teaching to spend more time with their kids — which is really a great thing for them as a family,” Brown said. “It does create a little bit of a challenge for us.”
He said he had spoken with Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle about the issue, comparing it to similar situations in the past. Brown said he believed the district could make things work as they had in the past.
“I think we’ll be able to take care of some business,” he said.
Brown said the district planned to work with K-State and its Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program and talked about several prospects to fill teaching positions in the district.
“Things are moving,” he said. “We’re at that time of year where we can’t fiddle around with stuff.”
