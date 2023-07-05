Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.
Although COVID-19 mandates and shutdowns are over, some of the residual effects are lingering.
Staff at USD 435 schools have made progress in bringing back to the classroom some of the structure that was lost when students were not in the buildings.
“We've worked pretty hard to establish … Well Managed Classrooms, Will Managed Schools ideology,” said Greg Brown, superintendent. “Eighty five, 90% of our kids are just extremely compliant. They're great, great kids. But some kids are struggling with their behaviors. What we've done is established some baseline interaction as to how we work kids, how we teach kids to change their minds about some of their behaviors.”
Well Managed Classrooms is a Boys Town program designed to create a positive school culture and calm classrooms. Brown said all the teachers are now trained in the concepts promoted by the program and this year they will have a group of educators trained to be facilitators and consultants.
“I feel like that has gone a long way toward helping kids regroup,” he said. “The years of COVID have left, especially our littlest kiddos, to the wild.”
In his visits with administrators across the state, he hears a common concern. This year’s second graders started the year lacking some of the skills, such as how to line up, because they hadn’t been in a structured classroom setting.
“That's kind of an extreme description, but at some levels, that's what we're seeing with a lot of our little kiddos,” Brown said. “I think we've gained a lot of ground on that.”
He and Dana Sprinkle, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, experienced first-hand some of the issues happening at the building level when they both worked in the primary schools for a semester as substitute principals.
Well Managed Classrooms, Well Managed Schools gives them a common mindset on how they address behaviors, communicate with families, students, other staff and administrators.
Leading for Impact
While the Well Managed program targets the students, the district has also delved into the Leading for Impact process. The district was involved in a year-long series of professional learning sessions by nationally known author Jay Westover.
Westover’s approach is to lead from the middle, Brown said.
“It’s about really looking at instruction through the students’ viewpoint and administratively looking at instruction and understanding that through the teachers’ viewpoint,” he said. “We're very intentional about having professional learning groups or team teachers sitting down looking at their successes, places that they'd like to see some improvement instructionally and talking to each other. What worked well for you? What didn't work so well? What have you tried? And then teaching from a very unified mindset.”
This process starts pulling the teachers together as a team. For example, he said all of the fourth-grade teachers will work as a team of instructors and look collectively at what is successful and what isn’t.
Administratively, the principals and administrators are involved in those conversations. This approach is a shift from the traditional instructional format.
“Typically, what happens in school systems, especially once they get to be about our size, is those fourth-grade teachers just do what they need to do and the superintendent doesn’t need to know what they’re doing,” he said. “We don't want to be like that. We very intentionally addressed that last year with Leading for Impact. We’re trying to really get a bird's eye view of what it means to students to be learning well in our in our school system.”
Moving forward
As the school year heads to the finish line, the administration sets their sights on 2023/2024. One area Sprinkle said she would like see them focus on more is telling their story.
“Unfortunately, when there are challenges or things don't go quite right, those stories seem to make the headlines or are shared very openly (on social media),” Sprinkle said. “We want to make sure that we are telling our story of Abilene public schools so that we are sharing all of the things that are taking place and the hard work that's going on with our students … and our staff.”
With 50% of the state's budget is wrapped up in K-12 spending, education often gets demonized, Brown said.
With the legislators in session now, spending and return on investment conversations will arise.
“Some of the dynamics that come with that argument are not completely forthcoming, and kind of miss the target on some stuff,” Brown said. “We want to be able to share the story that we are making a lot of difference in kids. Public education is a great thing and the United States wouldn't be where it is today, if we did not have the public education commitment that we had clear back to forefathers.”
Brown said he is also pleased that the district filled some vacant positions, which other districts continue to struggle with.
“We've been pretty creative on how to make some of those things happen,” he said.
There are still some positions they need to fill and they have started receiving notification from some teachers who plan to retire or move on soon.
“There's always those kinds of challenges, but it's everywhere,” he said. “It seems like everybody that has to hire somebody. They just don't seem to have the applicants that they once had. Back when I was just beginning as an administrator, if there was an elementary teaching position open, you might get 50 or 60 applications. Now, if we get four, we feel like we hit gold.”
As they look forward to the next school year, Sprinkle said the board of education will, as they do every year, look at strategic planning and setting goals. However, from her position, she is not anticipating the implementation of new curriculum. Instead, she will look at ways to refine the instructional strategies and the curriculum, which was implemented over the past two years.
“We are really being intentional with the Leading for Impact process and we are making intentional decisions that we have some momentum building,” she said. “We have staff members that have worked very hard on that implementation and we feel like they have a deeper understanding of all the components of that and do not need to have something new added on to it.”
Rather than planning any new projects, programs or initiatives, Brown and Sprinkle said the plan moving forward is to continue to build on the progress they’ve made over the past year.
“We’re moving in the right direction, across all grade levels,” Brown said. “I'm optimistic about where we're going. We have pretty high goals for our kids academically, as every school system should.”
