Eligible Unified School District 435 staff members have voted on insurance premiums after the district sought input some staff.
“We did have 39 what I will call valid votes for going ahead and changing the out of pocket premiums approximately $1,000 in each one of the categories that we had insurance to maintain only an 11 percent increase on the overall premiums as opposed to 15 (percent),” Superintendent Greg Brown said during a regular, monthly meeting of the USD 435 Board of Education Monday. “It was a fairly close vote in terms of the decision, but that’s where we landed.”
Brown said he was disappointed to see so few eligible employees vote on the premiums. In total, there were roughly 150 people eligible to participate and fewer than half of them voted.
“That’s disappointing — I’ll just say it,” he said.
He said it had been an issue in the past when seeking input from educators in the district. Brown said he believed summer break had “a good chunk to do with” the low number of people who chose to vote on the premiums.
“I think people just get extremely busy,” he said. “I know we all do from time to time. It seems like you can look at lack of input as saying something negative or you (can) say, ‘well, I think a lot of people kind of trust what’s going on and just roll with it.’ But from a leadership perspective, I always appreciate as much input as we can receive and we’ll continue to work on that.”
Brown said the district was looking into assembling an employee council to encourage better communication between the district and its educators.
Prior to the revision, the insurance plans had been at 7 percent for $518.12 per month.
