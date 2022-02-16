The Unified School District 435 Board of Education spoke about the district’s participation in a nationwide program that provides emergency funds to school districts.
The district would like to apply for ESSER III, which stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Superintendent Greg Brown said students and staff members were surveyed about the possibility of adding the program.
There are several different ways the funds from the program can be used, but at least 20 percent of the funds a district receives from the program have to be dedicated to learning loss students acquired during the pandemic, he said.
“Most of our money will be to address learning loss,” Brown said. “We’ll look at intervention kinds of materials, curriculum things, support personnel and go from there.”
The district would need to have a plan in place to address the funds, he said.
According to Brown, any funds the district receives will be used to help students.
“We will not build a statue to COVID,” Brown said. “We want to do things that make good sense for teaching and learning, as much as possible. So that’s where the priority will be on some of these dollars.”
Food program
The board also talked about its food service program during its meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle said the district’s meal program was not suffering due to supply chain issues at the moment, though she said this could change at any time.
“We feel like we have been able to receive products that we are needing,” she said. “That could change at any time. But at this current moment, we seem to be able to have orders that are filled. Maybe not 100 percent all of the time and sometimes there are substitutions that have to be made and we have to make adjustments. But they have a system for that now as well of how to make those adjustments. So if we don’t receive something we’re able to respond to that.”
Member Chris West related that his own children enjoyed having school lunches return to relative normal.
“They’re really excited about the salad bar being back and they’re excited about the fruit and all that stuff,” he said. “Each day it seems like it’s getting better.”
There had been some complaints from parents about the district’s school lunches according to Sprinkle, but she said many of those complaints came in before the district brought its salad bar options back.
“I know that fruit and vegetable bars have been very popular for students,” she said.
Principal Jenna Delay of Abilene Middle School said the students’ response had been enthusiastic.
“Every day for the first three or two weeks, at least one kid would come up and say, ‘do we get to have this every single day?’ And I said, ‘yes,’” she said. “And they said, ‘forever?’ ‘Yes.’ I mean, they are loving it. It’s so fun.”
