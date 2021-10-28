For the 2021 USD 435 school board election, Incumbent Kyle Becker and Megan Armstrong go head-to-head for the District 1 Position 4 seat on the board. In getting ready for election day on Nov. 2, Becker and Armstrong share their perspectives before voters hit the ballots.
Background with Abilene Public Schools
Becker: “I have been on the Abilene School Board for four years,” Becker said. “President for the last two.”
Armstrong: “I’ve got two kids in the public school system currently,” Armstrong said. “I volunteered on what are called the site councils before…There are a small group of parents that can step into the site council meetings of each of the K through 12 buildings and just provide input on some of the projects that are happening. So I was involved a little bit with the playground project at Kennedy. It’s still kind of in process and I’d like to kind of see it come to fruition. We’ve kind of met the mark there, but we’re not done. I volunteered with PTO. I was the treasurer for that for a year. Anything we can do to support our teachers I think we should be doing and I do that through my time and volunteering with PTO in the past.”
What pushed you to run for the board?
Becker: “I think it’s important to give back to your community where you see a need,” Becker said. “Initially when I ran there was a vacant seat on the board. Now I think it’s important to provide consistency with some of the goals we are currently working on with regards to our strategic plan to see them through.”
Armstrong: “I’ve got kids in the system,” Armstrong said. “I’ve worked with our kids in the community a lot through youth groups, rec center, church volunteering and I just have a heart for kids. I know our parents want to be involved. Last year, I sent a lot of emails looking for insight into the same rules that were coming down and how we would handle things in the future and I got very little response from the person that currently represents me. That was just a little discouraging. I thought, you know, maybe we need somebody in there that really has a heart for kids and is involved on a daily basis here with our kids and working with their parents and being involved with our teachers…The schools have been really great for my kids and I want to add to that. I want to be a part of that good.”
Focus for the future
Becker: “There are two items I would really like to see us focus on the next couple of years. First, there is a talent shortage in our nation,” Becker said. “People need employees. Some of those need to have secondary degrees which schools have naturally always focused on. But currently many need skilled workers that could go to a trade school and or start directly after high school. Many of these jobs are good paying jobs that could get our students working with little to no debt and help our local companies that need those positions filled. Secondly, we need to find better ways to engage our businesses and patrons with our students. We have a lot of talented kids. They need to be building a network of people in and around our community so as they grow up and look for places to live they think of coming home to Abilene. This pandemic has shown us that you can work remotely in a lot of situations. Why not from Abilene?”
Armstrong: “There was a learning gap that was created for 2020 and 2021,” Armstrong said. “For all of our kids district wide, we know there’s at least a quarter of school missed for all children…I don’t feel like we’re properly addressing that issue. Like, we know we have state testing coming up and I think we’re just putting a lot of pressure on the teachers to just kind of cross their fingers and hope that they can get the kids over that hump. But as a district, we haven’t addressed it…The second thing for me, critical race theory is basically the university level of study of racism in public policy and the effects on racism on public policy and I don’t believe that it belongs in a K through 12 setting…The school board is our last opportunity to ensure that CRT doesn’t enter into our curriculums and I really feel like the school board should be aware and be well read on the issue and be able to read through the plan for curriculum to identify and be able to ask questions that allow us to figure out are we making good solid choice for our kids and support our teachers in that? So the third one is going to be for me, where’s parents say in the medical interventions that occur with our children? I really think that we had a hard time making mask optional for our kids last year, even though we had a year’s worth of data to show whether or not they were needed…For vaccinations, I think it would destroy our school system. I think we need to be proactive and letting people know this is going to be optional…It’s not an one size fits all solution and we need to do what’s best for our kids based on the data that we have.”
The district’s handling of Covid-19
Becker: “I have told people that it was like building an airplane while flying it,” Becker said. “None of us had ever been through this. We had a lot of input from a lot of different sources. These included our health department, our parents, staff, local employers, and general patrons. There was never a clear cut answer that everyone could agree on. Initially in 2020 we surveyed our parents and asked what they wanted as we started the school year. The majority asked for in person instruction 5 days a week. For those not comfortable with having their students in school we gave them options virtually. We tried hard to provide that even though it was very taxing on our teachers. Going into this year we knew we had to get back to teaching and learning being the main focus. We have done just that. We still want people to have options. For those wanting to wear a mask, even though we don’t require it, they are welcome to do that and it is respected. Same goes for those who want to be vaccinated. Students in middle school and high school can still pick a virtual method of learning if they choose. For elementary students we have worked to find them a place that offers them a quality education out of our district. I am proud of how we handled covid. It wasn’t always easy, and at times there were some upset people. We tried to focus on kids and making the right decision for the majority while giving others options to make them feel as comfortable as possible.”
Armstrong: “I think our school board did as best they could with the information because it was good to see that safety was their top concern,” Armstrong said. “I do wish, I really think that they should have had more dialogue with parents because parents were suffering with those quarantine orders, which I know the schools didn’t have any control over, that was the health department. It is a part of the school board to figure out where those lines are. Because last year, there was a lot of finger pointing between the county and the school…Because our employees are not employees of the county or the health department. I really feel like there’s a little bit of a more balanced approach I can take there…Once the mask became optional, I appreciated our school district not deciding to be the vaccination police. I thought that was a wise move. Because our schools are about learning about education and about making good citizens for tomorrow. I think they were wise in backing off the medical and things on that as much as they could and still keep our kids safe. In the future, we need to make sure we have open dialogue with parents.”
Value
Becker: “I’m not sure you can pinpoint it to one, but if I was going to draw to one in particular it would be that you need to put kids first,” Becker said. “There are a lot of factors when making decisions, but I think that has to be one of the most important.”
Armstrong: “Honesty is the one that pops up for me,” Armstrong said. “Not because we have any dishonest group of members. I don’t think they’re dishonest. But, I think that sometimes when you’re in a position on a board, it’s easier to stay a particular side instead of the whole picture. I really just feel like we are being messed with what’s happening. Honesty is having a clear dialogue with parents and having an honest dialogue with the teacher. We’re a great big team of people all trying to do what’s best for our kids. I really think when you’re honest and straightforward, I think that’s the best way to get everybody to be on the same page and have an honest open discussion.”
Message to the voters
Becker: “I feel like I have been accessible during my first term on the school board,” Becker said. “I am open to having conversations even if they are difficult. We may not always land in the same place but if there is something that you are passionate about when it comes to kids and schools I would welcome that conversation.”
Armstrong: “Early voting starts already,” Armstrong said. “A lot of people don’t know that even if they don’t have children in the school districts that if they live in Abilene, they’re a taxpayer to our school district. They absolutely should be involved in the process of going out there and voting and find out what’s going on. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, they don’t have to have kids in the school system to vote. I just appreciate everybody want to get educated on all the different sides and all the different issues and I’m always open for questions.”
She asked that people email her at laurie.megan.armstrong@gmail.com if they have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.