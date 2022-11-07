By Lydia Kautz
The Unified School District 435 Board of Education has gained a new member in the form of Gerald Hanna.
Hanna will replace longtime member Randy Gassman who resigned last month.
He was chosen from among a total of seven candidates, including Kristyn Anderson, Kylie Kilmer, Mac Loucks, Travis Sawyer, Tom Schwartz and Jenny Siemer.
Hanna, Loucks and Sawywer were initially chosen as finalists by the board before board members ultimately selected Hanna to succeed Gassman.
Board member Veronica Murray said it was a hard choice and compared finalists to Gassman.
The three finalists were interviewed further by the board before members selected Hanna.
Board members gathered for a special meeting Wednesday evening where they publicly interviewed all seven of the candidates, asking them questions about their experience and why they wanted to become board members themselves.
The candidates were asked what their strengths were, what their weaknesses were, what (aside from increased pay) they would like to see for educators in the district if they had no budgetary restrictions, what serious challenges they expected to see if they were selected to serve on the board, their ability to handle large budgets.
Hanna was an Army recruiter for the USD 435 school district during his time serving with the military.
He said he would like to see more money invested in STEM classes and vocational classes for students in the district. Hanna said he felt one of the biggest challenges to the district’s students was that while there were programs for students who already knew what they wanted to do in life, there were possibly not enough opportunities for those who were uncertain.
When questioned on his leadership choices, Hanna talked about an incident that took place when he was in the Army and taking part in a training exercise. A plan went bad for his group of 16 soldiers when they ran into ‘enemy fire.’
“All but four people were ‘killed’ during the first 15 minutes of the operation,” he said.
Hanna was left with four people, six trucks and severely limited supplies.
He described how he assessed the situation, determined what needed to be done and completed the mission without losing anymore people or equipment.
Hanna was asked what he felt is role would be as a school board member.
“Maybe just being a listener,” he said. “Listen to the kids, listen to the parents, listen to the teachers and try to figure out what everyone needs or what is the majority need.”
Hanna was also asked about his hobbies outside of work and family.
Before making their final selection, Board President Chris West said the choice was a hard one.
The vote in favor of accepting Hanna as the next board member passed unanimously. He will be sworn in at the board’s next regular board meeting.
What being a board member entails
Board members and district officials also answered questions from the candidates during the special meeting.
Superintendent Greg Brown said he had a good relationship with the current school board.
“I think it’s a very positive relationship,” he said. “I appreciate their leadership. I appreciate their professionalism.”
Board members introduced themselves broke down for the candidates what serving on the board might be like and some of what to expect.
West said he felt the school board is relatively unified at this time and that he would like it to remain this way.
“I think that looks good for the teachers and all of the staff,” West said. “The school board has three main jobs — they hire the Superintendent, they set the policy and they set the budget … Those are your three main jobs. Now, you do hear from patrons about things that are going on in a certain school or in the district as a whole.”
West said they would receive lots of feedback from the general public about the district and that they would likely not be able to fight all of those battles.
“Some of them are just people that are upset,” he said. “You will get a lot of feedback from people. You will get a lot of people that have concerns and some of them are legitimate concerns that as a school board member you can take back to the superintendent — say ‘this is what I’m hearing. Is this something that we can look into or is this something that he can take care of?’ So I think just that the unity is what really helps. Because if we’re not unified, it’s just going to trickle down.”
West said that if the board became less unified, it could lead to them becoming — or being seen as — ineffectual in the eyes of the public.
Board member Jennifer Waite explained how she dealt with feedback from the community.
“I tell myself that if I hear it more than once, then it’s a big issue,” Waite said. “So then I’ll take that to (Brown). If I just hear it one time, that doesn’t mean that I ignore it. I just have it in my brain. But if I hear it more than once, then I feel like ‘ok this is something that will probably need to be addressed.’”
