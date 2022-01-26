Unified School District 435 recognized its Board of Education Tuesday evening in between the girls’ and boys’ home basketball games against Concordia.
School board members Chris West, Veronica Murray, Jennifer Waite, Jeff Bathurst and Megan Armstrong took to the court at Abilene High School between Tuesday night’s games to be recognized by USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown in honor of National School Board Appreciation Month, which falls each year in January.
“Many people may not know this, but it is absolutely a voluntary position,” Brown said, of service on the school board. “There is no pay to be on the school board. Let me tell you, during these last two years with COVID I’m sure every one of them wondered what they had done to themselves. I’m very proud to say that I work with these people and I’m honored to work with these people.”
Bathurst has been on the board for nine years, Waite has been on the board for five years, West has been on the board for four years, Murray has been on the board for two years,
Armstrong is the board’s newest member, having attended her first meetings as a member just this month.
Two other USD 435 board members were unable to attend the recognition. Robert Keener and Randy Gassman were unable to be present Tuesday evening. However, Brown acknowledged them as well.
“Randy has been on the school board for 11 years and Robert has been on the school board for two years,” Brown said.
Afterwards, West said he appreciated the recognition.
This is something the district does around this time of year on a routine basis, he said.
“I think it’s great,” West said. “I mean, we don’t really need recognition, but I think it’s a nice thing to do. It gets our faces out in the public for people that don’t know who were are and who is on the school board. So if they ever have any questions, they know who to reach — who to contact, so we can reach out to them.”
West added that he hoped people understood that school board members try to do what is best for students and staff in the district.
“It’s a lot of work,” West said, of being a member of the board of education. “We do the best that we can. We’re going to do always what’s best for the students and the staff. There’s times where people may not agree with that, but we are doing — in our opinion — what we think is best for them. So that’s our main objective.”
