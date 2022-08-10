The Unified School District 435 Board of Education finalized its budget Monday night during its monthly meeting.
Greg Brown said the budget was much the same as it had been during the previous fiscal year.
“Financially speaking, we’re really just pretty static,” he said. “So that’s where we’re at.”
The mill levy has gone down slightly but the district’s valuation has gone up, according to Brown.
“The mill rate actually is going down just a bit, but because the assessed valuation of our school district overall has increased, the number of dollars collected is estimated — if this was all to come through the way it could — would be estimated to come in at a higher rate. So the revenue neutral rate would be surpassed.”
The district’s budget will be published in the newspaper later this week.
Thursday is the district’s first day of school.
