Unified School District 435 held a special board meeting early this week to discuss hiring several teachers to fill positions after some late resignations.
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown said the district was poised to make several hires.
“We are excited about having Megan Beckley come in as a first grade teacher,” Brown said. “She has a bachelor’s degree and will be entering the KSU MAT program.”
The MAT program at Kansas State University allows people to pursue a Masters of Arts in Teaching while simultaneously working as educators in districts such as USD 435.
“We are working with that same kind of thing with Karen Stuber to create a certified teacher in a library position as we use our library for specials and some teaching there,” Brown said. “We feel like that’s a very good move in the right direction. Laura Stanley is the person we are wanting to hire from Bennington. She has a few years of experience.”
Stanley has been an educator for about 15 years, according to Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle. She will occupy a first grade teaching position in the district, according to Brown.
“She’s come over here as a bit of an exploration and was excited by what she saw,” he said.
Ashley Heard, who the district has worked with as a student teacher, will also be joining the staff next year as a third grade teacher.
The district is also filling coaching positions.
Shannon Woods has been chosen as the eighth grade head volleyball coach and Sidney Stout will be a cheer coach at Abilene Middle School.
“She’s going to hit the ground (running) here pretty soon,” Brown said of Stout.
The AMS cheer program is new, having been approved by the USD 435 Board of Education earlier this semester.
The district also approved a donation to the district’s FCCLA program.
Several AHS students will travel to California for FCCLA later this summer and with the price of air travel going up, Brown said he wanted to approve a $1,000 donation meant to help the group with travel expenses now so the students can nail down their tickets.
