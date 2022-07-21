This week, the Unified School District 435 Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the finalization of teacher contract negotiations for the coming school year.
A new pay scale has been added, according to Superintendent Greg Brown that includes cost of living raises.
Board member Megan Armstrong was involved in the negotiations as a representative of the board of education.
“I just want to make it kind of a matter of public knowledge that these pay raises will essentially be covered by ESSER funds, is that correct?” she said. “That was kind of what we threw out to the teachers was ‘this is the amount you have left for ESSER money to play with,’ right?”
“That money will come in on top of this,” Brown said. “We’re committed to the pay scale that we’ve approved here, regardless of what happens with ESSER. But we do have an ESSER retention incentive added to it. If you add the ESSER retention incentive, the teacher pay raise is around 5 percent. So it’s very good for returning teachers. Those things coupled together is a pretty nice annual raise.”
The district also has a couple of positions which are funded by ESSER money, according to Brown.
“I’m glad to see the teachers get a pay raise, but overall we have to recognize that we are increasing the overall budget not just this year but into the future,” Armstrong said. “What the implications of that might be, we need to keep at the forefront of our minds.”
Board member Veronica Murray also represented the board during negotiations.
“I’ve been happy with what our pay scale looks like,” she said. “I know that there’s been a lot of comparisons to surrounding communities and districts of our size, but it’s difficult to compare starting pay pay scales, retirements, the support you get from your health insurance and things like that. I think we’re doing a good job. We’re not ahead on everything, but we’re also not a high tax base, either. So I think we’ve been pretty good stewards of the community’s money here.”
Brown recommended a cost of living raise of around 2.3 percent for the district’s classified and administrative staff members. Some ESSER money for retention will be used to help with this increase as well.
“Some of our administrative salaries — our lower end administrative salaries — are not keeping pace with the state and what the state averages in similar positions,” he said. “I’d like to try to chip away at that a bit over time. Not that we will have arrived with this one-time deal this year.”
The board unanimously approved the compensation packages for district employees.
