The school district plans to upgrade its internet service.
USD 435 will upgrade its fiber optic internet in order to support its growing use of audio visual equipment. The costs for the new fiber optic internet service came in higher than expected, according to USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown. Board policy requires the district to bring purchases to the board if they come in at $20,000 or more. It came in at $41,009 from NexTech. This is an e-rate bid, meaning the district would only pay 30 percent of the total cost — about $12,000. Mike Liby, the district’s technology coordinator, said the district would add some additional runs, including at Abilene High School.
“A good example is that glass house currently at the AHS gym,” he said. “We feed a lot of video out of there. We need a fiber line run out of there.”
Liby said the district has been using fiber optic internet for more than 20 years and has periodically added runs.
“You the add one line, then you add more and you add more,” he said. “In some cases, we (add a) bandaid from one end to the next. And it’s basically your backbone.”
What the district plans to do with this impending upgrade is to add some lines and redo the ends to bring them up to code.
“It’s really the heart and soul of a network,” Liby said.
The shelf life of the upgrade is expected to be a long one, he said. Liby predicted it would last about, “20 years mini-mum.”
“Thank you for all the work that you consistently do to try to save us money for technology,” board member Veronica Murray said before motioning to approve the bid.
The board unanimously approved the bid from NextTech to its fiber internet service.
