The school district plans to upgrade its internet service.

USD 435 will upgrade its fiber optic internet in order to support its growing use of audio visual equipment. The costs for the new fiber optic internet service came in higher than expected, according to USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown. Board policy requires the district to bring purchases to the board if they come in at $20,000 or more. It came in at $41,009 from NexTech. This is an e-rate bid, meaning the district would only pay 30 percent of the total cost — about $12,000. Mike Liby, the district’s technology coordinator, said the district would add some additional runs, including at Abilene High School.

 

