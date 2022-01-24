The Unified School District 435 Board of Education updated its COVID-19 protocols in a special meeting late last week.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment announced several weeks ago that it would cease conducting contact tracing for cases of COVID-19 in the general population, USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown said.
“I believe the state health department’s communication with families that have positive cases also has been pulled back quite a little bit,” he said. “The reason behind that is, the number of cases for the COVID has become overwhelming for the state to manage.”
‘Overwhelming’ was the verbiage used during a recent Zoom meeting Brown took part in with school nurses from all over Dickinson County, he said.
In order to alleviate stress from the district’s school health officials, the district will also cease contact tracing cases of COVID-19 in the families of students and staff in USD 435.
“That, on one hand, seems like a scary decision,” Brown said.
However, he said, he believes the Omicron variant is mild and poses less of a danger to the people who contract it and it is spreading rapidly.
“It’s spreading so quickly,” Brown said.
He compared the variant to the common cold.
“It’s spreading like the common cold,” Brown said. “It’s lasting shorter than the common cold. We’ve had a number of folks recently diagnosed as positive with COVID here that are connected to our school system — and there’s always outliers — but most everybody is over this in a matter of three or four days and that’s a good thing. And probably the most encouraging thing — on my part, for me — is hearing that the Omicron (variant) is leading to immunities for the Delta variant. Which, how in the world does that all happen? I don’t know. But I like hearing that.”
He said that after consulting with the Dickinson County Health Department, he had come to believe the Omicron variant could bring about “an endemic — “ an end to the pandemic.
“This is like another flu,” Brown said.
He said he had spoken with the district’s legal counsel and determined that cases of the virus within the district could not be treated in the same manner as cases of influenza.
“It sets us up with some liability if we do that completely,” Brown said. “So what we’re doing is pulling back on the contact tracing in the same manner really and the same reasons that the state is doing. We also are looking very closely at what to do with our antigen screening. We do have a limited number of tests.”
However he said, if the district screens 30 people daily, it only has about two weeks worth of tests on hand.
Brown said that Abilene school nurse Brandi McGivney told him she believed she could acquire more tests, if necessary.
“Quite frankly, our primary concern with the screening is with our staff,” Brown said. “Because that means we don’t have a teacher that is worried about passing coronavirus into her classroom — or his classroom — so they want to get screened.”
If a teacher is waiting on results from a doctor’s office, however, they may be out of the classroom for several days, which creates a problem for the district.
For this reason, the district plans to screen its educators for COVID-19 regularly.
“As long as we have the tests, we’re still recommending going ahead and working with families to screen the kiddos to prevent them from possibly being out of school for a month,” Brown said.
Combined with modified quarantine practices, he believes this could help children remain in school even if they have been exposed. Those who have been exposed to the virus will still be expected to wear masks.
“That’s helping the families quite a little bit,” Brown said. “And that’s as long as the tests last. If we find out that the tests are not going to last, we’ll make another adjustment.”
He described the district’s fight with COVID-19 as a “battle.” The district is struggling to find substitute teachers and increased COVID-19 infections among students and staff are not helping matters.
According to Brown, 20 positive cases have been added to the district’s total, including students and staff.
“We are in the middle of quite a wave,” Brown said. “I’ve made you all aware, informally, of where we’re at.”
The district approved its modified mitigation efforts for contact tracing and testing in a unanimous vote.
Sick Leave
Additionally, the board talked about its sick leave policy.
“With this wave of sickness — and it’s not just COVID, we’ve got the flu thing going on, we’ve got strep going on, we’ve got all kinds of weirdness going on,” Brown said. “Some of our employees are very near the end of what they have for sick leave. Generally speaking, it’s our first year teachers, our relatively new classified folks — they haven’t worked yet for a year for us. And so there’s some concern because if we didn’t have the world of COVID going on around us, these folks would come to work, fight through a runny nose or whatever it is they’ve got going on. But when they are told by their doctor, ‘hey, you’re in isolation for five days,’ that really puts the stress on a lot of folks with their sick leave. We can alleviate a lot of that using the sick leave pool, using the tools that we have already in place for that.”
Brown asked the board to approve bypassing some of the red tape and allow sick leave access via a sick leave pool to deal with COVID-19 absences among educators in the next few months.
The board agreed to adjust sick leave provisions.
