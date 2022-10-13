Abilene Middle School has added a new cheerleading team this year.
Unified School District 435 Superintendent Greg Brown said the new activity had been a hit with AMS students.
There are currently 18 students taking part in the program and many others have expressed interest in the program.
“It’s been a very popular thing,” he said. “As we look to provide the (children) who are interested in doing the cheerleading a reasonable opportunity to participate as a cheerleader, we’re looking at having them participate in two different gym spaces — because of the numbers.”
The district is also looking into adding an assistant cheer sponsor, according to Brown.
“That is a new position,” he said. “That was not part of what we talked about in May. But I think under the circumstances, it’s a reasonable solution overall to take care of kids in a proper fashion.”
According to Brown, the position is likely be a one-year position as the school continues to work on this new program.
“We do have a recommendation of having Mrs. Laura Relph work as our assistant cheer sponsor,” Brown said.
According to AMS Principal Derek Berns said changes to the program were for safety reasons and that the school would look into ways to reformat the program next year.
“It’s about safety and supervision,” he said. “We’re going to have them in two gyms because we have games that occur — seventh grade will be playing at Eisenhower for basketball for instance — we’ll have a seventh grade cheer squad there. Like (Brown) said, we’re going to look at ways to reformat this next year so we don’t have this situation. We are far enough down the road that we don’t feel like we can reformat it to make it work right now. So, like he said — it’s a learning curve for all of us. But for their safety, their supervision, (it’s better) to have somebody there. We could have a trained coach that is CPR trained, that goes through concussion training and goes through our coaches’ training that I give to our coaches.”
Berns said the program had been ‘a huge success’ in its first year and said Coach Sydney Stout had done a “phenomenal” job as the new team’s coach.
USD 435 Board of Education President Chris West recommended hiring a temporary assistant cheer sponsor.
“We started the new program — had no idea how many people were going to be involved,” he said. “Its taken off. We are going to need to start cutting places — especially if we don’t get the funding that we’re used to. So it’s hard to justify hiring somebody else. But it’s not really a huge amount of money.”
If the assistant cheer sponsor position is only temporary, West said that would also help the district manage longterm costs.
“I think we need to support (the kids) and support (Berns),” West said.
Board member Megan Armstrong expressed concern about adding the position when cuts have been made to other programs such as the cross country program.
“I’m a little confused at why for one program we’re not willing to add staff, but for another program for 18 (students) we are,” she said. “I need to understand that better.”
According to Berns, the sixth grade cross country program was cut in part because typically middle school sports begins in seventh grade, not sixth grade.
The district voted to approve Relph as the AMS assistant cheer sponsor.
