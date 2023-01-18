The Abilene High School graduation rate, while improving, remains lower than officials would like. However, graduation requirements meet or exceed those of the state, which recently made several changes.
Superintendent Greg Brown said he knew coming into the job four years ago that the graduation rate was an area he wanted to address.
During his interview process for the position, he was asked if he saw anything concerning in the publicly available data.
“I shared at that time, the graduation rate seemed to be much lower than I think it should,” Brown said.
With the 2022 graduation rate at 91.1% it is above the state average.
Education Commissioner Randy Watson recently told the Kansas State Board of Education the Kansas high school class of 2022 graduated at a rate of 89.3%, which is up from the previous year and three percentage points higher than in 2015.
The rate fluctuates, but Brown and Dana Sprinkle, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, would like to see the rate for Abilene hover around the 95% point.
“It goes up and down just a little bit depending on the class size also,” Sprinkle said. “It has typically been in that 85 to 91 range; it'll vary just a little bit.
Measuring graduation rates
When students enroll as a freshman in high school, they're put into a cohort. Every student attending public school in the state is documented and has a number. That number follows them through their high school years.
“When they first started tracking those kiddos, if a kid was in Abilene as a freshman, went to Chapman as a sophomore and then went to Salina as a junior and then never finished, it dinged all three of us,” Brown said. “That was not well received by administrators.”
Now, the last district the student is enrolled in is counted. That too has its drawback, however, because of when students come into the district, including being enrolled in the virtual program.
Brown said Ben Smith, high school principal, is cautious about who is accepted into the virtual program because whether they live in Abilene or neighboring communities, once enrolled, they are counted as a USD 435 student.
At the end of a student’s four years of high school, regardless of where they started, the expectation is to award them a diploma, Brown said.
Improving rates
While the district has improved a little over the past few years, it’s not enough for Brown. He is looking at what they can do to have more students don a cap and gown at the end of the year.
“What are some things that we're doing or that we could do differently?” he said. “We're losing some kids.”
To identify why the graduation rate was low, the district started delving into the underlying causes. In their research they learned, among other things, that 15% of the adults in Abilene do not have a high school diploma.
“We think that might have a little something to do with kiddos not finishing,” Brown said. “If their parents didn't finish, perhaps that has something to do with it. Kids are struggling with lots of stuff. Even high-performing kids that you wouldn't think struggle, do struggle.”
Before dropping out of school, a child below the age of 18 must have a conference with the principal and their parents and must have parental permission. However, by the time it gets to that conference, it is often too late to retain the student. Brown said it is imperative they try to intervene when the student starts having issues, which are likely to cause a roadblock to graduation.
Other students, rather than withdrawing from school, don’t graduate because they did not earn the credits needed.
“There's quite a bit of a correlation of students that are failing a course in their freshman year,” Sprinkle said. “If they get behind that freshman year, then they have a greater chance of not being able to graduate later.”
One initiative, implemented prior to Brown becoming superintendent, was to bring two therapists who work with students on mental health issues. The hope is that roadblocks to graduation can be nipped early and give the student hope for their future.
“We'll do everything we can to try to help the kids succeed,” Brown said. “I think we're still learning more and more about how to do that, especially when it comes to the virtual thing.”
The virtual classroom deviates from the traditional academic format. For some students, it increases their chance to graduate. The district must be open to finding what will meet the needs of every student.
“We want to try to capture a kid's imagination for their future and let them see how what we're doing now impacts that future,” Brown said. “The more success we have doing that, the better off we're all gonna be.”
New graduation requirements
The state recently adjusted its graduation requirements, many of which will not affect UDS 435 students. The new requirements will not take effect until 2022-2023 seventh graders are in their senior year.
“The basic requirement set at the state remains 21 credits,” Sprinkle said. “Abilene requires 26 1/2 credits for graduation. Because Abilene has 26 1/2 credits, we have the majority of these (changes) in place.”
One change is going from four English language arts classes to three and a half plus a half credit for communications, which can be speech, debate or forensics. Abilene currently requires four and a half credits of English classes.
The legislature has also determined a computer science course should be available to students.
“The computer science course has a specific set of standards to meet.” Sprinkle said. “That's a course we need to begin offering this next school year so that it's available to students. Students aren't required to take the course, but that course needs to be available to them. We'll be reviewing all of the courses we currently have in place and to see what our best match is for the standards that need to be included in that.”
Other changes she anticipates are adjustments to how certain courses, especially those that fall under science, technology, engineering and math. Elective classes are categorized.
The state will also ask for students to have two or more post-secondary assets.
“There's a list of assets that students can work towards that are academic or non-academic,” Sprinkle said. “Non-academic would be community service hours or receiving a credential for an (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) certificate, or civil service.”
The list of non-academic assets is extensive, she said, and includes involvement in such activities as school clubs, 4-H, student council or becoming an Eagle Scout.
Brown said he can see some of the changes leading to improved graduation rates because it aligns with his philosophy of capturing children’s imagination.
“I feel like the state is … seeing some value in that at the highest levels of decision makers,” he said. “Get kids involved in things. Lots of times we'll talk about involvement — not everybody's a basketball player or a football player. There's lots and lots and lots of places that kids can get involved. I think most educators know that when kids are engaged and actively involved in something that's an asset.”
Another change Sprinkle said USD 435 will look at is that the state will allow districts to have an option to award credits based on mastery or competencies.
“It's not just a course that you would take for a full semester, but you can demonstrate that you've mastered this content, whether that's through a project through tests —that's still kind of open-ended right now,” she said. “I think that's something that could potentially change the way high schools operate currently, because that hasn't been an option to this point.”
As the district adjusts its curriculum to meet the requirements the class of 2028 will need to meet, Brown said he will communicate with teachers, administrators and the board to analyze what they are comfortable with and what is best for Abilene students and the community.
