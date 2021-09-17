Drivers exiting Abilene onto Interstate 70 will see signs warning about construction up ahead and a one-lane road.
On Aug. 9, the Kansas Department of Transportation started a pavement patching project on westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70. The work expanded east about 8.5 miles from K-15 to Abilene and to about 2 miles east of K-43 junction at Enterprise.
The prime contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, Missouri, will handle the project until completion in November.
KDOT decreased the two lanes to one 16-foot lane when the contractors are actively working in the driving lane and one 20-foot lane when working in the passing lane.
Kansas Highway Trooper Ben Gardner shares a reminder to all drivers coming to construction areas on the highways.
“I would ask every motorist, anytime they see traffic ones or signage to start doing the things we ask at all moments,” Gardner said. “No matter where it’s happening across Kansas or further, which is to start slowing down, take the precautions needed, as you enter into that construction zone and give all the road works and other drivers all the room that they need to navigate.”
On Sept. 15, KDOT’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program held a Local Consult meeting where locals in District 2 (North Central Region) could address what concerns they have about their local road and bridge system.
According to KDOT’S Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, the Local Consult process gives KDOT the chance to “listen to Kansans. No one is closer to the transportation challenges in your region than you.”
The Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program or IKE is a 10 year plan to address highways, bridges, public transit, aviation, shortline rail, bike and pedestrians.
According to IKE, “the program and associated projects are focused on making roads safer, supporting economic growth and creating more options & resources for Kansans and their communities.”
