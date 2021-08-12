Earlier Thursday, local law enforcement responded to call about a fatal two vehicle crash located on I-70 between exits 295 and 275, near Chapman’s construction zone.
According to Trooper Ben Gardner, troopers were informed about the significant two vehicle crash and both cars were engulfed in flames.
When the officers arrived, they started to stop all lanes of travel and rendered aid to the semi driver, but were unable to access the other driver.
Afternoon on Thursday, Critical Highway Accident Response team were collecting evidence before the Highway patrol can allow wreckers to remove the vehicles and reopen the lanes.
Local law enforcement from Dickinson County, Abilene, Chapman and more areas helped with guiding the traffic north to K-18, until both vehicles about be removed and lanes reopened for public travel.
On Thursday evening, Kansas Highway Patrol posted the crash log and the cause of the crash. Abilene resident, Ryan Pack, was traveling eastbound and he crossed over the center line striking a truck driven by Garrett Jones from Lawrence.
Pack drove a Chevy Equinox, while Jones drove a truck with 2007 Wabash Trailer bearing.
Pack was transported to Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home and it is still unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. Jones survived with no apparent injuries and did wear a seatbelt.
For updates on crashes and traffic, people can visit Kandrive.org and Trooper Gardner’s twitter @TrooperBenKHP.
