After the unofficial results were postponed to today, Scott Hill beats out John Barker in the 70th District Representative race. For the 1st District county commissioner, Ron Roller won against Annabelle Eaton and Ralph DeZago. The majority of Dickinson County also voted yes to the Value The Both Amendment. County staff and volunteers released the unofficial results yesterday afternoon after counting 714 ballots by hand.

Barker received 2,044 votes in Dickinson County, 615 votes in Marion County and 18 from McPherson County. Hill received 2,237 votes in Dickinson County 741 votes from Marion County and 61 from McPherson County. Altogether, Hill is ahead at 3,039. Barker, in total, has 2,677.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.