After the unofficial results were postponed to today, Scott Hill beats out John Barker in the 70th District Representative race. For the 1st District county commissioner, Ron Roller won against Annabelle Eaton and Ralph DeZago. The majority of Dickinson County also voted yes to the Value The Both Amendment. County staff and volunteers released the unofficial results yesterday afternoon after counting 714 ballots by hand.
Barker received 2,044 votes in Dickinson County, 615 votes in Marion County and 18 from McPherson County. Hill received 2,237 votes in Dickinson County 741 votes from Marion County and 61 from McPherson County. Altogether, Hill is ahead at 3,039. Barker, in total, has 2,677.
Jeanne Livingston, county clerk, said 48.3 percent of the county’s population voted. As the precincts prepared for an estimated number of 50 percent to vote, almost all the polls ran out of ballots.
“We probably had, by the time we had to order our ballots, we had a lot of new registrants in that time, so that made a difference,” Livingston said.
The precincts received more ballots, but the new ballots could not be read by the vote counting machine. By about 3:30 p.m. yesterday, county staff and the counting board counted 714 ballots by hand. Overall, 5,255 ballots were cast. 810 ballots were from early voters. 418 advanced ballots were returned. 150 provisional ballots will be counted at the canvass. Across the state, this primary witnessed the largest turnout in the state’s history.
Louise Habacker, poll volunteer, said Tuesday afternoon this primary is the busiest she has witnessed while volunteering at the polls. She has been volunteering for the last seven years.
The unofficial results of the primary election can be viewed online at dkcokslaw.org/DKElections. The canvas for the final results will be Aug. 12 during the Dickinson County meeting at 9 a.m.
Constitutional Amendment
No: 538,410
Yes: 375,850
State Races
U.S. Senator (#1) Democratic Primary
Mark R. Holland: 97,957
Paul Buskirk: 51,996
Patrick Wiesner: 45,491
Mike Andra: 32,152
Robert Klingenberg: 20,667
Michael Soetaert: 9,148
U.S. Senator (#1) Republican Primary
Jerry Moran: 374,820
Joan Farr: 90,482
U.S. Rep. 1st Dist. Democratic Primary
James “Jimmy” Beard: 630
U.S. Rep 1st Dist. Republican Primary
Tracey Mann: 3,657
Governor & Lt. Governor Democratic Primary
Laura Kelly/David Toland: 261,850
Richard S. Karnowski/Barry J. Franco: 17,140
Governor & Lt. Governor Republican Primary
Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer: 364,864
Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland: 87,756
Secretary Of State Democratic Primary
Jeanna Repass: 662
Secretary Of State Republican Primary
Scott J. Schwab: 240,310
Mike Brown: 194,641
Attorney General Democratic Primary
Chris Mann: 673
Attorney General Republican Primary
Kris Kobach: 196,214
Kellie Warren: 176,272
Tony Mattivi: 91,888
State Treasurer Democratic Primary
Lynn W. Rogers: 680
State Treasurer Republican Primary
Steven Johnson: 214,258
Caryn Tyson: 213,946
State Commissioner of Insurance Democratic Primary
Kiel Corkran: 645
State Commissioner Of Insurance Republican Primary
Vicki Schmidt: 3,458
State Rep. 64th District Democratic Primary
Patricia Smetana: 32
State Rep 64th District Republican Primary
Lewis (Bill) Bloom: 2,014
Brad Starnes: 1,486
Suzi Carlson: 1,463
State Rep. 70th Dist Republican Primary
Scott Hill: 3,039
John E. Barker: 2,677
State Board Of Ed. 7th Dist Republican Primary
Dennis Hershberger: 1,969
Ben Jones: 1,508
Local Races
County Commissioner 1st Dist Republican Primary
Ron Roller: 669
Annabelle Eaton: 449
Ralph Dezago: 256
County Clerk Unexpired Term Republican Primary
Jeanne Livingston: 3,651
County Register Of Deeds Unexpired Term
Rose Johns: 3,580
Banner Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Bill Lorson: 19
Buckeye Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Jeff Bender: 126
Center Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Merle Peck: 214
Grant Twp. Clerk Democratic Primary
Annette L. Hernandez: 39
Hayes Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Wally Wolfe: 71
Holland Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
William Ballou: 20
Hope Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Neil Polok: 69
Lincoln Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Justin Reynolds: 297
Logan Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Kenny Longhofer: 41
Lyon Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Jason Becker: 33
Roger Lietz: 12
Newbern Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Michael A. Davidson: 87
Noble Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Gary Hall: 336
Ridge Twp. Clerk Republican Primary
Bob Hoffman Jr.: 41
Buckeye Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Joyce M. Cramer: 122
Center Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Paul A. Froelich: 203
Center Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Laurie S. McLaughlin: 207
Heever Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Justin Colby Hicken: 38
Cheever Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Kylie Hicken: 39
Flora Twp. Pr Dem. C-Man Democratic Primary
George S. Sanchez: 6
Garfield Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Bret Nagely: 42
Grant Twp. Pr Dem. C-Man Democratic Primary
Barry L. West: 41
Grant Twp. Pr Dem. C-Woman Democratic Primary
Meta West: 42
Grant Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Curtis L. Rein: 229
Grant Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Sandra M. Rein: 82
Hayes Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Leah Hern: 82
Herington W1 Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Larry D. Mann: 118
Herington W1 Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Marcia Mathias: 117
Herington W4 Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Kenneth Staatz: 80
Holland Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
David Shively: 22
Holland Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Sharon J. Roberts Meyer: 21
Jefferson Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Kevin Harris: 66
Jefferson Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Rosemary Harris: 66
Liberty Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Rodney D. Knopp: 65
Liberty Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Marysue Roller: 67
Lincoln Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Kenneth W. Roelofsen: 195
Phillip Cosby: 111
Lincoln Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Laura A. Jevons: 188
Cathy K. Cosby: 113
Logan Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Loren D. Rock: 42
Logan Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Carol S. Rock: 42
Noble Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Robert L. Diehl: 320
Noble Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Joan P. Atkinson: 320
Ridge Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Kent Rock: 35
Ridge Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Mary Lynn Rock: 36
Sherman Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Audrey Sheets: 47
Willowdale Twp. Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Gerald B. Hanna: 71
Willowdale Twp. Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Deborah Hanna: 72
Abilene 2nd Ward Dem. C-Man Democratic Primary
Duane Schrag: 53
Abilene 2nd Ward Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
John C. Nachtman: 259
Abilene 2nd Ward Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Karyl L. Ford: 259
Abilene 3rd Ward Dem. C-Man Democratic Primary
Ron Sare: 37
Abilene 3rd Ward Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Brandon L. Rein: 161
Abilene 3rd Ward Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Dee Marshall: 153
Abilene 4th Ward 1st Pr Dem. C-Man Democratic Primary
Martin Fadden: 65
Abilene 4th Ward 1st Pr Dem. C-Woman Democratic Primary
Merlene G. Hoerner: 65
Abilene 4th Ward 1st Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Ryan Weeks: 212
Abilene 4th Ward 1st Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Julie Roller Weeks: 216
Abilene 4th Ward 2nd Pr Dem. C-Man Democratic Primary
Thomas Schwartz: 69
Abilene 4th Ward 2nd Pr Dem. C-Woman Democratic Primary
Klaire K. Keller: 63
Abilene 4th Ward 2nd Pr Rep. C-Man Republican Primary
Mack Teasley: 295
Abilene 4th Ward 2nd Pr Rep. C-Woman Republican Primary
Diane Miller: 298
