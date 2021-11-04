Dickinson County Election Results 

November 2, 2021 General Election 

Abilene City Commission 

- Trevor D. Witt: 647 votes 

- John Kollhoff: 559 votes 

- Wendy Miller: 489 votes 

- Chris Ostermann: 349 votes 

USD 435 

District 1 Position 4

- Megan Armstrong: 541 votes 

- Kyle Becker: 538 votes 

District 2 Position 5 

- Christopher S. West: 991 votes 

District 3 Position 6

- Jeff Bathurst: 972 votes 

Memorial Hospital Board 

- Tony Geiger: 1281 votes 

- Kent P. Wyatt: 1231 votes 

Carlton City Mayor 

- Darren Rader: 10 votes 

Enterprise City Mayor 

- Jeff Meahl: 27 votes 

Carlton City Council 

- Gene E. Schlesener: 12 votes 

- Kate Rader: 12 votes 

- Stephen M. Burns: 11 votes 

- Suzanne C. Jaquith: 10 votes 

- Gina Rader: 9 votes 

Chapman City Council

- Mary Monasmith: 76 votes 

- Tim Jury: 74 votes 

- Jim Bell: 73 votes 

- Susan Steinour: 36 votes 

Enterprise City Council 

- George Zieger Jr.: 77 votes

- Annabelle L. Eaton: 54 votes 

- Joe Grant: 52 votes 

Herington City Commission

- Robbin Bell: 153 votes 

- Steve C. Lewis: 136 votes 

- Eric Parsons Gares: 133 votes 

- Daniel McDonald: 78 votes 

- Ingrid Herwick: 39 votes

- Bruce Stier: 6 votes 

Hope City Council 

- Fred L. French: 26 votes 

- Robin Hoskins-Moniz: 16 votes 

Solomon City Council

- Brian K. Duryea: 165 votes 

- Colten Kohman: 122 votes 

- Shawn Kirby: 94 votes 

- James Haverkamp: 89 votes 

- Michael E. Richards: 80 votes 

Woodbine City Council

- Andy L. Fewin: 19 votes 

- Al Spiker: 14 votes 

USD 306 

District 1 Position 4 

- Stephanie Markle: 3 votes 

- Kenneth Costigan: 2 votes

- Todd Mobray: 2 votes 

District 2 Position 5 

- Jill Ade: 7 votes 

- Randy Cooper: 0 votes 

District 3 Position 6 

Steve Bartholomew: 1 vote 

USD 393 

District 2 Position 5 

- Denise Miller: 266 votes 

District 3 Position 6 

- Leannitta Heller: 190 votes 

Unexpired 

- Wade D. Walker: 234 votes 

USD 473 

District 1 Position 4 

-Kelly Kuntz: 381 votes

District 2 Position 5 

- Betsy Edwards: 363 votes 

District 3 Position 6 

-Michael Rutz: 355 votes 

USD 481 

District 1 Position 3 

- Tracy Schmidt: 40 votes 

- Cisti Hensley: 18 votes 

District 1 Position 5

- Chad G. Johnson: 52 votes 

District 2 Position 6 

- Michael R. Jacobson: 55 votes 

USD 487 at Large 

- Trenton Barnes: 246 votes 

- Alexandria Hawkes: 209 votes 

- Jeremy Anschutz: 159 votes 

- Amy Thibodeau: 145 votes 

Chisholm Trail Extension District 

- Paula D. Acheson: 1506 votes 

- Donald E. Hellwig: 1377 votes 

Red Bud Lake Board Member 

- Nathanael Berg: 19 votes 

- Denise Schmidt: 18 votes 

- Cathy K. Cosby: 17 votes 

USD 393 Issue General Obligation Bonds 

- Yes: 193 votes

- No: 123 votes

 

