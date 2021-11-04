Dickinson County Election Results
November 2, 2021 General Election
Abilene City Commission
- Trevor D. Witt: 647 votes
- John Kollhoff: 559 votes
- Wendy Miller: 489 votes
- Chris Ostermann: 349 votes
USD 435
District 1 Position 4
- Megan Armstrong: 541 votes
- Kyle Becker: 538 votes
District 2 Position 5
- Christopher S. West: 991 votes
District 3 Position 6
- Jeff Bathurst: 972 votes
Memorial Hospital Board
- Tony Geiger: 1281 votes
- Kent P. Wyatt: 1231 votes
Carlton City Mayor
- Darren Rader: 10 votes
Enterprise City Mayor
- Jeff Meahl: 27 votes
Carlton City Council
- Gene E. Schlesener: 12 votes
- Kate Rader: 12 votes
- Stephen M. Burns: 11 votes
- Suzanne C. Jaquith: 10 votes
- Gina Rader: 9 votes
Chapman City Council
- Mary Monasmith: 76 votes
- Tim Jury: 74 votes
- Jim Bell: 73 votes
- Susan Steinour: 36 votes
Enterprise City Council
- George Zieger Jr.: 77 votes
- Annabelle L. Eaton: 54 votes
- Joe Grant: 52 votes
Herington City Commission
- Robbin Bell: 153 votes
- Steve C. Lewis: 136 votes
- Eric Parsons Gares: 133 votes
- Daniel McDonald: 78 votes
- Ingrid Herwick: 39 votes
- Bruce Stier: 6 votes
Hope City Council
- Fred L. French: 26 votes
- Robin Hoskins-Moniz: 16 votes
Solomon City Council
- Brian K. Duryea: 165 votes
- Colten Kohman: 122 votes
- Shawn Kirby: 94 votes
- James Haverkamp: 89 votes
- Michael E. Richards: 80 votes
Woodbine City Council
- Andy L. Fewin: 19 votes
- Al Spiker: 14 votes
USD 306
District 1 Position 4
- Stephanie Markle: 3 votes
- Kenneth Costigan: 2 votes
- Todd Mobray: 2 votes
District 2 Position 5
- Jill Ade: 7 votes
- Randy Cooper: 0 votes
District 3 Position 6
Steve Bartholomew: 1 vote
USD 393
District 2 Position 5
- Denise Miller: 266 votes
District 3 Position 6
- Leannitta Heller: 190 votes
Unexpired
- Wade D. Walker: 234 votes
USD 473
District 1 Position 4
-Kelly Kuntz: 381 votes
District 2 Position 5
- Betsy Edwards: 363 votes
District 3 Position 6
-Michael Rutz: 355 votes
USD 481
District 1 Position 3
- Tracy Schmidt: 40 votes
- Cisti Hensley: 18 votes
District 1 Position 5
- Chad G. Johnson: 52 votes
District 2 Position 6
- Michael R. Jacobson: 55 votes
USD 487 at Large
- Trenton Barnes: 246 votes
- Alexandria Hawkes: 209 votes
- Jeremy Anschutz: 159 votes
- Amy Thibodeau: 145 votes
Chisholm Trail Extension District
- Paula D. Acheson: 1506 votes
- Donald E. Hellwig: 1377 votes
Red Bud Lake Board Member
- Nathanael Berg: 19 votes
- Denise Schmidt: 18 votes
- Cathy K. Cosby: 17 votes
USD 393 Issue General Obligation Bonds
- Yes: 193 votes
- No: 123 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.