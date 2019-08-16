After 61 seasons of raising donations and funding non-profit organizations, The United Way of Dickinson County is ending services at the end of the year.
“In recent years, United Way of Dickinson County has seen significant decreases in donations and increases in needs, such that we cannot continue to meet those needs in the future,” read a news release from the Board of Directors.
“Many generous individuals and organizations contribute not only to United Way, but also directly to a variety of charities of their choice. We thank them all. In order to be responsible to the organizations United Way distributes funds to, we have notified those agencies that we will end the United Way of Dickinson County at the end of 2019,” the release said.
The United Way will be distributing close to $34,000 to 13 organizations for 2020.
Dana Dulohery, who became executive director last January, said low donation amounts were the main reason the board of directors voted last week to end the not-for profit organization.
“Ever since Alco closed,” she said. “Alco was a big contributor for donations.”
The retail chain store which started in Abilene in 1901 moved its headquarters from Abilene to Coppelli, Texas, in 2013, eventually closing the retail stores in 2015.
The following agencies are planned for distribution of donor dollars for 2020 prior to Dec 31, 2019. Any additional reserves, after accounts are closed, will also be distributed to these groups,” the release said.
Those organizations include:
· CASA
· Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation
· General Public Transportation
· Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
· Herington Active Healthy Self Camp
· Herington Hearts Your Core Circle
· Hope Center
· Kids in Crisis
· Meals on Wheels
· Neighbor to Neighbor
· USD 393 Solomon After School
· USD 473 Wee Irish Preschool Program
· USD 473 Irish Academy After School Program
“We encourage all of our donors and friends to continue supporting the agencies that make Dickinson County a better place to live and work. We cannot thank you enough for your support of the United Way. It is because of the generosity of our donors and supporters that we have been able to assist countless agencies and individuals throughout Dickinson County over the years,” said the release.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@Abilene-rc.com.
