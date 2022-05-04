United States will return confiscated funds to armored vehicle company in cases that echo a Dickinson County incident

The United States federal government will return a total of $1.1 million in legal marijuana money to Empyreal Logistics — an armored vehicle company — after Empyreal chose to settle out of court.
The suit was filed in California and concerned law enforcement agencies in California and Kansas and — though Dickinson County was not mentioned in the lawsuit — echoes a similar case that took place in around this time last year between a Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputy and an Empyreal driver.
According to David Bass of Koeller, Nebeker, Carlson & Haluck who represent Empyreal, neither Dickinson County nor any individual person from Dickinson County was actually named in the lawsuit.
Bass provided legal documents detailing two traffic stops that took place a day apart in Dickinson County last year.
May 17 and 18 2021, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy Kalen Robison stopped an armored vehicle belonging to Empyreal. The reason given for the initial stop was that the tag was partially covered by the license plate holder, something Empyreal has disputed.
“Upon information and belief, the Empyreal vehicle’s license plate tag was not actually covered and the May 17 stop was entirely pretextual and at least partly based on the vehicle having a Colorado license plate,” according to the legal documents Empyreal provided describing the incident.
After answering Robison’s questions and providing information about the vehicle’s planned route, the driver was allowed to move on.
The next day, the same armored vehicle returned from Missouri with roughly $166,000 in legal marijuana funds from a dispensary in Missouri which it was transporting to a credit union in Colorado.
Again, the vehicle was stopped in Dickinson County by Robison who then confiscated the cash it was carrying on the basis that marijuana is illegal in Kansas and the “erroneous” belief that it was illegal to transport money from legal marijuana sales outside the state where it was earned.
The Dickinson County case would be turned over to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), according to Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis.
Davis referred the Reflector-Chronicle to the United State’s Attorney’s office, which is handling this case.
“As far as the impact on the Sheriff’s Department, we are guided by state statute and will continue to enforce current law to the best of our ability,” he said.
Bass was unable to say what Empyreal might do moving forward.
“We cannot comment at this time,” he said.
