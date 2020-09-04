Like states all across the country, Kansas is seeing an increase in reports of unemployment claim fraud due to identify theft. The Abilene Area is not immune to these counterfeit claims, according to the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fraudulent claims are being filed using the names and personal information of people who have not lost their jobs. People are often unaware a claim has been made on their behalf until they receive a determination notice in the mail from KDOL or until their employer receives a notice to verify the employee’s status.
A review of these fraudulent claims indicates that scammers are finding personal information through incidents like credit card data breaches and then using that information to illegally attempt to collect unemployment. These fraudulent attempts are not due to a breach of the KDOL unemployment system or because of anything that victims have done.
If you suspect a claim has been improperly filed using your identity or your employees’ identity, contact the Kansas Department of Labor. KDOL will investigate the claim, suspend the fraudulent account if suspicious activity is found and refer the matter over to law enforcement for action.
