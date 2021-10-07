Over the cross of the summer budgeting season and recent city commissioners meeting, many people have heard the term mill levy used when talking about future budgets.
The description of a mill levy is simply a property tax, which is applied to a property based on its assessed value.
“So for instance, in Abilene, our assessed valuation is $59 million, so that is the value of what the state has or the appraiser has said that the city of Abilene, all it’s buildings, infrastructure, business and homes, has a valuation of just over $59 million,” City Manager Ron Marsh said.
The number of the mill levy will help entities understand how much funds they have to budget for the upcoming year.
Now traditionally in Kansas, libraries follow different sets of by-laws when it comes to setting up budgets. Abilene’s public library falls into the category of municipal libraries who are connected to their local government, unlike free public libraries who connect with school boards.
Being a municipal library, the budget becomes a part of the city’s overall budget for the year and according to Marsh can cause the city to shift their budget to fit the library’s.
According to Marsh, a comparable experience to the city giving the library a mill levy is a parent giving their child an allowance. The child can spend their allowance however they may choose, but if they desire to have more funds they must go back to their parents to ask.
“We can’t tell them how to spend it… it goes back to a budget tool,” Marsh said.
“It has worked well, because the municipality knows what is going into the budget and what the library has to spend,” Marsh added. “So they can plug their numbers in and make it work. It’s a lot easier to work when you know what you are budgeting.”
With the new mill levy, the library will share the same experience as other city departments, like Parks and Recreation and Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“I want the community to know this is a tool to help the library grow,” Marsh said. “We are in no way trying to limit the library, but we want to give them the best possible way to spend their money. So they’re using their funds in the best way that they can. We’re not telling them how to spend their money, we just want them to be able to spend their money for the programs and stuff that helps the library grow and contribute to the community… Really it helps keep our taxes more level because now we’re not doing this number up and down fluctuating.”
“They (library) are worth every penny we give to them or we tax for them,” Marsh added. “It’s just a tool to help them continue to grow, continue to offer the programs that they offer and improve the programs they offer. If there’s any questions, please send me (City Manager) questions.”
On the library side, Library Director Wendy Moulton plans to discuss with the library board on how they should move forward.
“My feelings are still the same as I shared at the commission meeting last week, but the library board will be meeting on the 12 and they’ll be discussing the plans moving forward,” Moulton said. “So we don’t really have anything decided yet but we will definitely be discussing it on the 12 and seeing what our options are (for the future).”
