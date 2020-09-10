Of the four new COVID-19 positive tests since Friday, the first person under the age of 9 to test positive was reported by the Dickinson County Health Department on Wednesday.
With no new positive cases reported from last Wednesday through Friday, the four on Wednesday increase the positive cases to 88.
The health department also reported the number that was released from isolation is 75, leaving the number recovering at seven.
Beside the one positive under the age of nine, two were in the 30 to 39 years of age group and one was between 50 and 59.
Statewide the number of positive cases increased 2,190 over the Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.