The United Kingdom approved Molnupiravir, a COVID-19 antiviral pill, for public use Nov. 4. The U.K. is the first country to approve a COVID antiviral that can be taken at home. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral that can be taken as a pill.
“I think it will be approved in the U.S., just a matter of time,” said Angela Horsfall, pharmacy manager at Abilene’s AuBurn Pharmacy. “We have to go through our channels here, the FDA, to get approved. I don’t know how long it will take to go through all that process, but I think it will.”
The pill is developed by Merck and Co. (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, both United States based companies. It is intended to be used after a positive COVID test within five days of the onset of symptoms, according to the initial announcement article by BBC. The article also states that MSD said the approach the pill takes to keeping virus levels low should make the pill effective against new variants of COVID.
Horsfall said this pill goes into the same category as antiviral medication for viruses such as the flu.
“Right now, the only treatment we have for COVID is the anti-body infusion. That’s an IV infusion that you have to get at the hospital, so it will be nice for those folks who don’t have a severe case,” Horsfall said. “If we catch it early on, they can take the tablet at home and hopefully prevent the severe causes we’re seeing right now.”
Like other medications, Horsfall said there should be other companies working on COVID antiviral pills because of the need. The MSD pill, Horsefall said, will be relatively expensive like newly developed drugs usually are unless the United States government signs contracts with the drug company like they did for the vaccines. She has not heard any news of the government planning on doing that, however.
“It’s better for anybody to get a vaccine first since they are affordable, or in COVID’s case free, as a preventative then to hold off and wait and say ‘oh well, if I get COVID, at least there’s a pill for it,” Horsfall said. “Prevention is always better than being reactive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.