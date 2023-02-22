In the days following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, the U.S. military shot down three additional objects flying over North America.
President Joe Biden recently said the intelligence community’s current assessment is that the three unidentified flying objects were, “most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”
On Feb. 15 the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade reported a Pico balloon they launched and was tracking disappeared over the Yukon Territory around the same location and time a U.S. F-22 shot down one of the UFO.
According to aviationweek.com, Pico balloons are about 3 feet in diameter before they are launched. As they ascend to altitudes of 20,000-50,000 feet they expand to 2-3 times in size and achieve neutral buoyancy, allowing them to float at a roughly consistent altitude. Wind currents then push them through the atmosphere. Some can circle the world several times before they pop or fall. They are tracked with HF and VHF/UHF radio links.
The UFOs shot down this month account for only a fraction of the thousands that people report seeing over America every year. Cheryl Costa, an Air Force and Navy veteran who retired after 32 years in the aerospace industry, co-authored with Linda Miller Costa, “UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2020.” The books are a series that includes data on the reported sightings for all 50 states detailed down to the zip codes, counties, towns and cities.
In the 20 years covered in their research, there have been 167,632 eye witness reports of UFOs, a number Costa believes is well below actual sightings.
“About 16.74% of adult Americans say they have seen a UFO,” Costa said. “Only about one in 257 people report what they see.”
According to their data, Kansans reported 1,498 UFO sightings from 2001 to 2020, which ranks the state at 34th in the nation. Reports came in from 92 of the state’s 105 counties, 270 of the 630 municipalities, and 259 of the state’s 667 zip codes.
Johnson, Sedgwick, Wyandotte, Shawnee and Douglas counties; and Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Kansas City and Lawrence topped the state for reports.
Eight reports came out of Dickinson County. Six were from Abilene and two came from Herington. Of those from Abilene one was described as a blimp shape, one was changing, two were circles, one was a rectangle and one a triangle. From Herington, one was described as a flash, the other as a light.
Across the state, at the start of the data period the number of sightings rose from 35 in 2001 to 131 in 2012 before starting to decrease for a few years. In 2018 there were 52 reports, subsequent years saw another rise with more than double the reports in 2020 with 116.
“There is something else going on because suddenly … there seems to be an uptick of clearly visible, by a lot of people, things in the sky,” she said.
However, it’s nothing new. Reports of UFOs have been around since early recorded history.
“I look at them as galactic nannies,” Costa said. “They have always been with us. They’ve always been teaching us. They also seem to protect us from predatory species out there. April 14, 1561 in Neurenberg, Germany they saw what we would call a Star Wars battle going on over the city.”
A similar sighting was reported a few years later over Basel, Switzerland. UFOs are also depicted in Medieval paintings, in the Bible, and carved in a 40,000-year-old stone in China, Costa said.
Her data shows that while UFOs are reported across the globe, areas in middle America, like Kansas, appear to be flyover country. Major drivers of the reports include population, temperate weather, and hours of darkness. Across the country the reports increase near areas with large bodies of water and toxic ecosystems.
“Coal fields and oil fields, strip mine areas — they seem to be interested in those areas,” she said. “They don’t hang around power plants and they are sensitive to geological faults.”
To learn more about Costa’s research and the data “UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001 – 2020” and “UFOs in Kansas and Where to Find Them” are both available on Amazon.
