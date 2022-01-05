The United States Department of Agriculture released statistics Dec. 9 for the 2021 winter wheat crop yield, including for Dickinson County. This article will be describing the county’s wheat yield in the 11-year span from 2010 to 2021 with statistics collected by the federal department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The department does not have statistics for 2019.
The department statistics service recorded statistics for four categories, production measured in bushels, yield measured by bushels per acres, acres harvested and acres planted. Each of those categories has a statistic of value and coefficient of variation. The following statistics will be the values of each category.
Looking at the production measured in bushels, the county produced 6,741,000 bushels in 2021, which ranks fifth out of the eleven years. 2013 saw the most with 8,688,000, and 2018 was the lowest number with 4,014,100.
While it was in the middle of the previous category, the county dedicated the fourth lowest number of acres towards planting wheat. The number was 123,500. The most was in 2013 with 153,400. 2017 had the lowest with 118,300.
Out of those 123,500 acres, the county harvested 119,100 of those, the third lowest in the eleven years. 2013 topped its third and final category with 152,600 acres harvested. The lowest number of acres was 116,100 in 2020.
Dividing the production measure in bushels with acres harvested, the yield of 2021 was 56.6 bushels per acre, making it the fourth highest number in that category. The best yield was in 2017 with 58.5, and 2018 witnessed the worst yield with 30.7.
For more statistics about winter wheat and other crops, go to the United States Department of Agriculture’s website and National Agricultural Statistics Service.
