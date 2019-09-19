Two people were transported by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita following a rollover crash at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday just south of the Abilene Airport.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, Colby Mohn, 18, and Brylly Chesbro, 22, both of Abilene, were injured when the 2001 Ford F150 left the roadway in the 800 block of 2100 Avenue and rolled
Their conditions were not available but Hoffman said their injuries were non-life threatening.
Other passengers included Robert Cutter, 17, of Moore, Okla., and Zachary LaPorte, 20, Chapman.
According to Hoffman, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Mohn and Cutter were not wearing seat belts. LePorte and Chesbro were wearing seat belts.
